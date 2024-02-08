Bond set at $9 million for Bucyrus man charged with rape of a minor

A Bucyrus man pleaded not guilty to nine counts of rape of a minor in Crawford County Common Pleas Court on Thursday.

Bond for David Shepherd, 31, 850 S. Sandusky St., was set at $9 million by Judge Sean E. Leuthold, according to court records.

The charges stem from alleged incidents from Oct. 1-Jan. 27 with a girl who was ages both 8 and 9 during that timespan, according to court records.

Shepherd was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury, after which a warrant was issued for his arrest, records show. He was taken into custody by Crawford County Sheriff's Office deputies.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Bucyrus man charged with rape of a minor; bond set at $9 million