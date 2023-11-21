Bond set for Cape Coral clergy member months after charged with child sex crime

Three after a Cape Coral clergy member was jailed, facing several charges after authorities say he sexually battered a child years ago, a judge set his bond.

Court records indicate that Brian Roolino's bond was set at $250,000, $125,000 per count, after Lee Circuit Judge Robert Branning on Nov. 7 a motion filed Sept. 8 by his attorney, Stafford King, II.

Rogolino, 53, is charged with one count of sexual battery on a child younger than 12 and one count of lewd and lascivious molestation. Jail records indicate he remained in custody Tuesday afternoon, two weeks after Branning set his bond Nov. 7.

As part of the approval, Branning ordered additionally that Rogolino is required to wear a GPS monitor and stay at least 1,000 feet away from places where children congregate.

Prior coverage: Cape Coral priest's assistant charged after engaging sexually with minor, CCPD says

Branning on Sept. 27 denied a motion filed that same day by Assistant State Attorney Anastasia Snetkova that sought to appoint a guardian ad litem, who'd represent the victim's best interests during the legal proceedings.

In his order, Branning cited that the Guardian ad Litem Program wasn't able to provide a volunteer guardian for the victim, 16, according to court documents.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Aug. 3, Cape Coral Police's Special Victim’s Unit detectives and officers responded to the 3700 block of Northeast 23rd Place, in Cape Coral, on an active warrant out of Lee County for Rogolino for two counts of sexual battery on a child younger than 12.

Police said that on Feb. 10, an out-of-state police agency contacted detectives to report a victim came forward, alleging a sex act from several years ago that happened in Cape Coral.

On Jan. 18, the victim disclosed to school staff that several years ago, they were touched inappropriately by Rogolino of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The investigation claims Rogolino performed sex acts on the victim without her consent.

Rogolino's next court date wasn't set before publication.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran, Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews and Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Latter-day Saints deacon gets bond three months after child sex charge