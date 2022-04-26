Bond set in computer crimes case

Apr. 26—JEFFERSON — John Radwancky was scheduled to be arraigned on a trio of felonies at 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

According to court records, bond was set at $10,000 personal recognizance, with the condition Radwancky have no contact with the Ashtabula Area City Schools.

Radwancky was charged on April 7 with one count of extortion, a third-degree felony, one count of unauthorized use of a computer, cable or telecommunications property, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of attempted grand theft, a fifth-degree felony, according to court records.

According to the indictment, Radwancky's is accused of threatening to commit theft in order to obtain something of value, unlawfully accessing property and attempting to deprive the Ashtabula Area City Schools of network access between Oct. 6, 2019 and May 7, 2020.

Radwancky previously worked at the Ashtabula Area City Schools.

He was placed on administrative leave by the Buckeye Local Schools, his current employer, last week, according to Buckeye Superintendent Patrick Colucci.