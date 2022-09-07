Bond set for Dayton man accused of backing over, killing 1-year-old boy

Sep. 7—A judge set bond Tuesday for a man accused of backing over and killing a 1-year-old in November 2021.

Bond was set at $250,000, with the condition of electronic alcohol monitoring for Victor Lamar Parham Jr., 40, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

Parham faces two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, one count of vehicular homicide and two misdemeanor counts of OVI.

The charges stem from the afternoon of Nov. 10, 2021. Police said Parham backed a 2006 Buick Lucerne out of a driveway in the 4500 block of Bluehaven Drive and hit 1-year-old Avion Terrell Chatman.

Avion was taken to Dayton Children's Hospital, where he died four days later.

According to the crash report, Parham lived in the same house as the child.