Bond set for driver of car in which Ali Spice was a passenger when she was killed in crash

TikTok star Ali Spice, real name Alexandra Dulin, was killed in a car wreck near DeLand in December along with two others.

A judge has set bond at $80,000 for Devin Perkins, who was the driver of the car in which Tik Tok personality Ali Spice and two others were killed when it was hit head-on by a vehicle going the wrong way and whose driver fled the scene, according to reports.

Perkins, 22, of New Smyrna Beach, was charged with three counts of vehicular homicide and one count of reckless driving-serious bodily injury. Perkins was going 100 mph and also had tested positive for THC and alcohol, according to a charging affidavit.

Assistant State Attorney Dan Megaro asked for bond of $250,000 on each vehicular homicide count and $50,000 on the reckless driving count for a total of $800,000. Megaro did not make an argument as to why he wanted the bond at that amount.

Families of two of the victims, including the parents and brother of Alexandra Dulin, who was also known as Ali Spice on Tik Tok, supported setting bond so Perkins could get out of jail. The family of a third victim did not testify.

Devin Perkins appeared before a judge in DeLand on Thursday, April 13, 2023 who set his bond at $80,000. Perkins was the driver of the car in which Tik Tok personality Ali Spice and two others were killed when it was hit head-on by a vehicle going the wrong way and whose driver fled the scene, according to reports.

Perkin's defense attorney, Aaron Delgado, said the family could not make such a high bond and that Perkins was a victim as well. Delgado said Perkins was not a flight risk.

Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols set bond at $25,000 on each of the homicide counts and $5,000 on the reckless driving count for a total of $80,000. The judge also set conditions, barring him from drinking alcohol or taking any drugs that were not prescribed to him. She also ordered random urinalysis.

Petry, 54, of Orange City, the wrong-way driver, was also being held without bond at the Volusia County Branch Jail. Petry was charged with three counts of vehicular homicide, three counts of leaving the scene of a fatal crash, and other charges.

Killed in the Infiniti driven by Perkins were Alexandra Dulin, 21, also known as Ali Spice on TikTok to almost a million followers, Kyle Jacob Moser, 25, of Daytona Beach, and Ava Fellerman, 20, of Treasure Island.

Perkins' attorney, Aaron Delgado, filed a motion in which he wrote that Perkins does not have a criminal record and the "decedent's parents" at first appearance "favored" his release.

Delgado wrote in the motion that Perkins suffered serious injuries, including a collapsed lung and broken pelvis and is no longer able to work in the construction industry. He wrote Perkins spent months recovering after the crash and continues to require medical treatment and counseling.

Perkins has a Gofundme which stated he underwent surgery for a broken pelvis and suffered a damaged lung and internal injuries.

The crash

The crash occurred early on the morning of Dec. 11 when a Toyota Tacoma, westbound in the east lane of State Road 44, slammed into the front of an Infiniti Q50, troopers said. The crash happened just east of the Interstate 4 interchange.

Ali’s father, Jimmy Dulin, said in an interview with the News-Journal that he was relieved Petry was arrested but he and other family members did not support Perkins’ arrest.

"We're very, very sad that they have chosen to arrest Devin," he said.

According to police, Petry and Joanna Dillon, 37, of Deltona, had spent the afternoon of Dec. 10 and into the evening of Dec. 11 drinking alcoholic beverages at the Eagles Nest on Michigan Avenue in Orange City. Dillon said Petry then drove her Toyota Tacoma while she got in the passenger seat but that’s the last thing she remembers.

Petry was driving the wrong way for at least eight miles. And Perkins was driving the Infinity at 99 to 100 mph in the five seconds before the crash, a report stated. The speed limit in the area is 65 mph.

Perkins testified at the hearing as he sat in the jury box in an orange jail jumpsuit. He described his injuries, saying they included a shattered pelvis and numerous lacerations.

In response to Delgado’s questions, he said he has lived his entire life in Volusia County and had never been arrested before. He said he did not own any property.

Tragic Case

An emotional Theresa Moser, the mother of crash victim Kyle Moser, told the judge that she would like to see Perkins get bond. She said her son was good friends with Perkins.

“I just really feel what he is being charged with is way too much,” Moser said. “I mean “Yes, he was speeding. ...And I feel that if that other car wasn't on the wrong side of the road this wouldn't have happened."

“I can tell you that these are the most tragic cases of all,” Nichols said, “where you have individuals who know one another and there was no evil or bad intent, but the state understandably has filed charges the way they have. But I absolutely wanted to hear from you.”

The Fellerman family did not testify.

Ali Spice's family testifies

Dulin’s family spoke via Zoom.

“I would just like to ask the court for a bond for Devin,” Tamara Dulin said. “I share the sentiment of Mrs. Moser in that …..I would at least like for him to get out of jail.”

Jimmy Dulin, and Alexandra Dulin's brother, James Dulin, also asked that Perkins be given bond.

I as well just wanted to say that I would like for the court to approve Devin to be bonded out," James Dulin said.

