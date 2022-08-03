Bond set in fatal pedestrian hit-skip crash in West Chester Twp.

Aug. 3—Bond has been set for a Springdale man accused of a fatal pedestrian crash in West Chester Twp. in May.

Miguel Gomez-Alvarez, 20, was indicted by a Butler County grand jury on July 20 for aggravated vehicular homicide, failure to stop after an accident and operating a vehicle under the influence for allegedly hitting a pedestrian with his SUV killing her then leaving the scene.

A security guard called West Chester Police after finding Sherry Berna Haywood, 46, of Cincinnati on Muhlhauser Road just west of Ohio 747. She was dead at the scene. Haywood died of multiple traumatic injuries, according to the Butler County Coroner's Office.

Prosecutors say Gomez-Alvarez had consumed alcohol and was driving without ever obtaining a license when he hit Haywood and fled. The badly damage SUV was found by a West Chester police officer on June 2 at The Willows Apartment Complex off Chesterdale Drive in Springdale by a West Chester police officer.

At arraignment in Butler County Common Pleas Court, Gomez-Alvarez's bond was set at $250,000. He is scheduled to be back in court for a pre-trial hearing on Aug. 30 before Judge Noah Powers II.