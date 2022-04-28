Bond set for former educator accused of sexually assaulting Columbus student

A former special education employee was in Muscogee County Superior Court Thursday morning on charges connected to the alleged sexual assault of a Columbus student.

Devin Douglas, 24, is charged with sexual assault by a person with supervisory or disciplinary authority, public indecency and possessing both marijuana and the oil containing marijuana THC.

Muscogee County School District police officer Alyssa Phillips testified a parent had shown entries in the student’s journal that described the assault to police.

Police got a search warrant for bus security camera video from mid-April, which showed Douglas sitting next to the student on the bus, where he reportedly exposed himself to the student. During an interview with police, the student told police Douglas sexually assaulted her.

Douglas was living at at Victory Drive motel where police served a search warrant, finding 21 grams of marijuana, the THC oil and two cell phones, Phillips testified. He was arrested and booked into the Muscogee County Jail at 7:57 p.m. Friday, according to jail records.

Recorder’s Court Judge Julius Hunter found probable cause to send Douglas’ case to Muscogee Superior Court, setting his bonds at $50,000 on the sexual assault charge, $5,000 for public indecency, and an own-recognizance bond on the drug possession.

The reported victim’s age, school and address will not be reported: the Ledger-Enquirer typically does not report information that could be used to identify alleged victims of sexual assault.