Bond set for former Madison Twp. fire chief accused of child sex crimes

Lauren Pack, Journal-News, Hamilton, Ohio

Feb. 17—Bond was set at $380,000 Tuesday for a former Madison Twp. fire chief arrested on child sex allegations after a short investigation involving multiple alleged victims, according to officials and documents.

Ronald E. Miller, 69, of Preble County Line Road in Madison Twp., is charged with two counts of rape and four counts of gross sexual imposition involving three female victims who were between 5 and 14 at the time of the alleged crimes. Some of the charges are connected to crimes allegedly committed several years ago.

Miller was arraigned in Middletown Municipal Court, where Judge James Sherron set the bond. He is scheduled to be back in court Monday for a preliminary hearing.

Butler County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Anthony Dwyer said detectives received a complaint, served a search warrant at Miller's house, questioned him, arrested him and booked him into the Middletown City Jail on Sunday.

Miller confessed to detectives, according to documents obtained by the Journal-News.

The Madison Twp. Fire Department said Miller has not been an active member of the department in more than 20 years in a statement posted on social media.

"We are disappointed to hear of these allegations and our thoughts and prayers are with those involved," the department stated on its Facebook page.

It was the second time in less than a week that a former public safety official has been charged with sex crimes involving minors.

On Wednesday, former longtime Trenton Police officer Danny L. Greene was indicted by a Butler County grand jury on two counts of rape involving a victim younger than 13 and seven counts of gross sexual imposition, according to court records. He was booked into the Butler County Jail on Wednesday night and remained behind bars on Monday afternoon.

Greene was indicted and booked into the jail with the spelling of his name as Danny L. Green. Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said it was a mistake and will be corrected. The Butler County Jail log has been corrected.

Greene was a police officer in Trenton from 1978 to January 2008, retiring as a sergeant, according to city officials. He then worked as a part-time corrections officer at the Butler County Sheriff's Office from October 2008 to August 2009 before being laid off.

