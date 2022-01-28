Bond set for former New Miami softball coach indicted on felony sex charges
Jan. 27—A Hamilton woman and former New Miami coach is facing multiple felonies alleging she engaged in sexual conduct with a teen student while she was a coach.
Ashley Ra-Nae Rison, 30, was indicted Wednesday by a grand jury on eight counts of sexual battery and tampering with evidence, all felonies, and one count of furnishing alcohol to a minor, a misdemeanor.
Rison was arraigned Thursday in Butler County Common Pleas Court where Judge Dan Haughey set bond at $10,000 with a 10% rule, meaning $1,000 for her release from the county jail. If bond is posted, Haughey ordered Rison be placed on a GPS monitor and have no contact with the victim.
The $1,000 was posted within hours of the arraignment. Rison is scheduled to be back in court Feb. 1 for a pretrial hearing.
Rison resigned her position as a "paraprofessional and coach" effective May 3, 2021, according to New Miami Schools Superintendent Rhonda Parker.
She allegedly was meeting with a student and engaging in sexual activity while in the back seat of a vehicle, according to the Butler County sheriff's office and prosecutor.
Rison is a former head softball coach and teacher's aide for New Miami High School, and the charges stem from an alleged relationship involving Rison and a 17-year-old softball player, according to the Butler County Sherff's Office.
The alleged sexual conduct happened between April 3 and April 25, according to the indictment. The furnishing alcohol allegation occurred between March 21 and April 25 and the tampering charge is alleged to have happened between May 1 and May 3.
Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said there are allegations that Rison destroyed evidence.