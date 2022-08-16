Bond set for home healthcare worker accused of sexually abusing 76-year-old woman

Bond has been set for a home healthcare worker accused of sexually abusing a 76-year-old woman with mental disabilities in Preble County.

Brandon Velez, 24, was indicted Aug. 1 on two counts of gross sexual imposition and one count patient abuse, according to Preble County Common Pleas Court records.

Velez was previously being held in Preble County Jail without bond, but court records showed that a court ordered bond was set at $250,000 cash or surety last week.

The indictment stated that the charges were in connection an incident that happened in Eaton in March 2022.

Velez was an employee for Empowering People, Inc. and caring for a 76-year-old woman is “blind, non-verbal and has mental disabilities” at the time of the incident, according to an Eaton Police incident report.

News Center 7 reached out to the company Aug. 9 and received “no comment” on the allegations against Velez and information on his current employment status.

Police said the crimes happened at a group home in a neighborhood near Eaton Avenue and North Barron Street. Officers told News Center 7′s I-Team that one of Velez’s alert co-workers gave them a tip that kicked off this investigation.

The co-worker said she relieved Velez on the evening of March 3, according to an incident report. When she went to check on the victim later during her shift, she found what was later determined to be evidence on top of a dresser. That’s when police were notified.

During an investigation officers located additional evidence. Sizemore said Eaton Police used DNA evidence and testing to link Velez to the crimes.

The victim, who has “a lot of physical and mental disabilities,” is under constant care, according to Eaton Police Lieutenant David Sizemore. When asked by the I-Team’s John Bedell, Sizemore said the victim had “no way” to defend herself.

Velez is still booked in the Preble County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon, according to online jail records. If Velez posts bond and is released from jail, he will be ordered to not go with 500 feet of a care facility and will be fitted with a GPS monitor.

Velez is scheduled to appear in court next on Oct. 6.