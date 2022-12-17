Bond set for Jeannette man charged in Rialto stabbing

Dec. 17—A Westmoreland County judge ruled a Jeannette man charged with attempted homicide during a stabbing in front of the Rialto Bar and Bistro last month in downtown Greensburg can be released from jail as he awaits trial.

Common Pleas Judge Christopher Feliciani set a $250,000 straight cash bond for Anthony J. Sharp.

Sharp, 21, has been in jail without bond since his arrest following Nov. 25 incident that police said left one man seriously injured with at least 10 wounds to his shoulder, back, side and face.

Witnesses at a preliminary hearing this month testified an altercation between Sharp and another man started inside the bar and spilled outside. Sharp was seen with a knife in his hand, according to witness testimony.

Defense attorneys argued Sharp acted in self-defense.

The judge ruled that if Sharp were able to post bond, he will remain under house arrest as he awaits trial.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich by email at rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .