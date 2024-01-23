Bond set for La Crosse man charged with homicide

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Bond is set for A La Crosse man facing multiple charges stemming from a shooting death last week. First News at Nine’s Dashal Mentzel was at the initial court appearance today and has the latest.

41-year-old Alan Fry is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

A criminal complaint says Fry went to a home on Farnam Street Thursday night and fired 10 shots in the living room, killing a man who was later identified as his stepfather. (As a lawyer read in court) “It appears that the defendant might have had some tension, some words with the victim, his stepfather, earlier in the evening of the shooting regarding this defendant wearing his stepfather’s coat. The defendant allegedly left the house, but then returned, shot his stepfather three times, shot the gun in addition to seven times around the house, broke into the bathroom where his mother was then hiding, pointed the gun at her and then left.”

Because of the circumstances of the shooting, the state initially wanted Fry’s bond to be set at $1 million. (The lawyer continues) “We have fears for the safety of the public generally and for his family and others in his life based on him being a felon in possession of a firearm because of the shooting to death of his stepfather supposedly in cold blood, and because we’re also concerned that he may have been involved in the lighting of the fire at the Denton Street address.”

Bond was eventually lowered to $750,000 after a legal representative for Fry argued that the initial amount was too steep. In court, Fry’s legal representation said, “He is indigent, has no money. $1,000,000 is so incredibly out of reach that it might as well be ten times that. Mr. Fry would ask for a signature bond in this case or something dramatically lower so that at some point there may be a time for him to post it.”

The fire at the Denton Street house is still under investigation. Fry does not yet have an attorney.



A preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 31.

