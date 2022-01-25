Bond set for man accused of gross abuse of corpse involving missing Huber Heights woman

Jan. 25—A judge set bond Tuesday for a Dayton man facing charges connected to a missing Huber Heights woman whose body was found in a field in Dayton.

During 41-year-old Harrison Deon Williamson Jr.'s arraignment, his bond was set at $10,000, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. He's facing tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse charges.

The charges stem from July 2021, when the body of Brooke McCullough, 27, was found in a field in Dayton, two days after she was reported missing to Riverside police.

Detectives used cell phone records and information provided by McCullough's family to locate her body.

Police said they believed McCullough died from an overdose and didn't die where she was found.

Williamson was being held in the Montgomery County Jail as of 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.