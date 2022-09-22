Bond set for man accused of killing Dayton man, hiding his body in garage

Bond has been set for man accused of killing a man and hiding his body in the garage of a Dayton home.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Grand Jury indicts man on murder of Dayton man found in detached garage

Jeremy Van Voorhis, 47, of Dayton, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury earlier this month on two counts of murder and felonious assault, as well as a single count of tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse.

Investigators said Van Voorhis killed Clinton Pierce, 44, on or around July 15 and dumped his body in a garage in the 400 block of Burkhardt Avenue.

>> Body cam video captures moments first responders arrive at deadly Butler Co. apartment fire

Pierce’s body was found on Aug. 18 after police received calls from people that had come to the garage to put a padlock on a door.

Van Voorhis was arrested Aug. 24 after a police pursuit that started in the Lima-area and lasted an hour before ending on a county road in Shelby County. When arrested, he was only described as a suspect wanted in a Dayton homicide.

Family members of Pierce protested outside of Van Voorhis’ arraignment Thursday morning, where his bond was set at $1 million.

Van Voorhis is still listed as an inmate in the Allen County Jail on Thursday, according to online jail records. We are working to learn where he will remain housed and will continue updating this story.