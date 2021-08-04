Bond set for man accused of raping Miami University student

Aug. 4—Bond was set at $25,000 on Tuesday for a northern Ohio man indicted last week for allegedly sexually assaulting a Miami University student.

Zachary Michael Frankart, 21, of Clyde in Sandusky County, is charged with four counts of rape, three counts of sexual battery, two counts of attempted rape and one count of gross sexual imposition. He is accused of assaulting a woman during the early morning hours of July 24 after giving her a ride from a bar, according to police.

Oxford police responded about 1:20 a.m. to North College Avenue after a passerby called 911 and reported he found a crying woman lying in a front yard who said she had been raped.

The student said she did not know her assailant but that she accepted a ride from him from an uptown bar, according to police.

According to the complaint filed in county Area I Court, Frankart was helping the woman out of his truck because she was unable to walk and she fell face-first. While the woman was lying face down he sexually assaulted her several times, according to the complaint.

The woman told him no, but he did not stop, she told police.

Police officers and detectives said they identified a suspect within hours of the report and found him at a local hotel.

Butler County Common Pleas Court Magistrate Matt Reed set Frankart's bond at $25,000, and Frankart is scheduled to be back in court before Judge Noah Powers II on Sept. 14. Reed ordered Frankart be placed on a GPS monitor if he post bond.

Staff Writer Jen Balduf contributed to this report