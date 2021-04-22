Bond set for man accused of sexually abusing resident with disabilities

Allison Dunn, The Blade, Toledo, Ohio
·2 min read

Apr. 22—A South Toledo man sobbed as a Lucas County judge set his bond at $500,000 on Wednesday for charges that he sexually abused a resident at a developmental disabilities facility where he worked.

Anthony Pope Sr. of the 500 block of Bronx Drive, whose age was undisclosed, is charged with first-degree rape for allegedly abusing a resident at Manahan, formerly known as Josina Lott Residential & Community Services, at 120 S. Holland-Sylvania Rd.

Mr. Pope pleaded not guilty during the video arraignment at which Judge Dean Mandros set the bond amount. Should Mr. Pope post bond, he would be placed on electronic monitoring and forbidden to go within 500 yards of Manahan.

Mr. Pope, a former employee at the nonprofit organization, held his face in his hands and cried during his appearance from the Lucas County jail. Angela Zavac, an assistant county prosecutor, said the victim's limited mental capacity rendered her unable to consent to the November assault for which Mr. Pope is accused, while DNA taken from her matched Mr. Pope.

Pete Wagner, Mr. Pope's defense lawyer, had asked the judge before bond was set to release his client on electronic monitoring be.

Michael Malone, executive director for Manahan, said "As soon as the resident made an accusation against the defendant, Manahan immediately ended his employment and the police were notified promptly. Manahan has cooperated fully with the police so justice can be served. Since this is an active case in the court, I can't discuss in further detail."

Mr. Malone said the organization conducts detailed reference, education and criminal background checks.

"At Manahan, we have a comprehensive and strictly enforced policy to ensure that the health and welfare needs of all individuals are met on an ongoing basis. Any abuse, neglect, or mistreatment of clients is prohibited. The health and well-being of our residents is our top priority," he said.

First Published April 21, 2021, 3:06pm

