Bond set on man arrested at Liberty Hotel

Mar. 28—Johnson County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Robert Shaw on Saturday set bonds totaling $24,000 against the man accused of an assault at the Liberty Hotel on Friday.

Cleburne police responded to the hotel at about 1:30 p.m. and arrested Wahib Sadek Hamed, 28, of Godley on assault charges.

Police said Hamed, who was intoxicated at the time, assaulted a staff member and a guest at the hotel but gave no additional details of the incident.

Witnesses on scene reported seeing Hamed covered in blood outside the hotel. Another witness said Hamed went after police and they tazed him.

Cleburne firefighters transported one of the victims, who was also covered in blood, to an area hospital. That victim's name has not been released nor have details of his condition.

Shaw set Hamed's bonds at $20,000 on a charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and at $2,000 each on charges of assault causing bodily injury and resisting arrest.