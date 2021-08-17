Bond set for man charged with assaulting woman at her Middletown home

Aug. 17—Bond was set Monday at $100,000 for a Middletown man accused of assaulting a woman at her Central Avenue home.

A Middletown police officer on patrol about 3:10 p.m. Saturday saw a man leave a house in the 3800 block of Central. As the officer passed, he heard the man call out "hey," and he stopped.

Joshua Speaks said he and his roommate were in a disturbance, according to the police report. Sarah Risner, 42, was found upstairs semi-conscious with facial injuries. She was transported to Atrium Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

Speaks, 32, was charged with felonious assault and booked into the Middletown City Jail. Police and detectives were at the scene several hours on Saturday.

Maj. Scott Reeve said Risner had taken in Speaks, who was homeless, as a favor to a friend. When she wanted him to leave, (he) became upset, and it became physical."

Speaks remains in jail after bond was set in Middletown Municipal Court. He is scheduled to be back in court Aug. 23 for a preliminary hearing.