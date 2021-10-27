Bond set for man charged with fatal stabbing in Butler County

Oct. 27—Bond was set Tuesday for a man charged with the fatal shooting last week in Hanover Twp.

An altercation between two men late Thursday night on Darrtown Road resulted in the death of 39-year-old Rick Wagers and the arrest of Justin Nix, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.

Nix was arrested on Friday in Hamilton and after questioning by detectives was charged with felonious assault and involuntary manslaughter. At video arraignment Tuesday, Nix's bond was set to $500,000 and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Thursday in Butler County Area I Court.

Deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of Darrtown Road about 11:30 p.m. on a report of a stabbing.

It was reported that a physical altercation took place between the two men. Wagers suffered a knife injury to the upper chest. He was transported by friends to Kettering Health Hamilton, where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives recovered the apparent weapon. Nix, 30, of Hamilton, was wanted for questioning in the incident. He was arrested Friday afternoon on an outstanding drug warrant.

Lt. Ed Tanner said Monday that Nix was charged with Wagers' death based on statements he made to detectives after he was taken into custody on Ninth Avenue in Hamilton.

Dispatchers received three 911 calls, including one from a Darrtown Road resident who said there was a lot of fighting next door.

"Now there is somebody out in the road yelling and screaming," the caller said.

Nicholas Wagers called 911 and said someone had stabbed his brother in the neck. He said the suspects had stolen his truck a few days before. He was getting belongings out of a truck that the suspect drove to his residence when Justin Nix stabbed his brother and they took off in vehicles heading toward Hamilton, he said.

Nicholas Wagers, who lives at the Darrtown Road residence, told deputies he was getting tools out of a truck when Rick Wagers came outside and got into an altercation with Justin.

"Nicholas pulled the suspect off his brother. At that time the suspect fled. Nicholas noticed the victim was stabbed," according to the sheriff's office report.

A sobbing woman called 911 and said she was on the way to Kettering Health Hamilton Hospital.

"He's dying, he's dying," she screams. "Rick breathe, Rick breathe. He's about to die."