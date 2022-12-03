Bond set on manslaughter charge in shooting death

Dec. 3—Frankie Jay Lopez, 18, of Greenville faces a charge of manslaughter after a rifle he allegedly was handling went off and killed a 17-year-old Greenville woman, according to police.

Bethany Ann England was shot late the night of Nov. 22.

A police investigation revealed that Lopez was at a residence in the 2100 block of Henry Street and had been handling a rifle in the same room with England.

Lopez pulled the rifle's trigger, thinking the gun was unloaded, according to police. The rifle discharged, and a round struck England, causing her death.

Lopez was arrested Wednesday on the manslaughter charge. Lopez was in custody at the Hunt County Detention Center on Thursday afternoon in lieu of $125,000 bond.

It was not immediately known if Lopez had an attorney, or whether he would be seeking the appointment of a defense counsel by filing a writ of habeas corpus with the Hunt County District Courts.

Manslaughter is a second-degree felony punishable by a maximum sentence of from two to 20 years in prison.