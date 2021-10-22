Bond set for Middletown woman accused of shooting and killing her sister

Oct. 22—A Middletown woman was arraigned this morning for murder after allegedly fatally shooting her sister at their Lafayette Avenue home.

Monica Ann Pennington, 48, of 1607 Lafayette, was booked into the Middletown City Jail on Wednesday just a few hours after her sister, Pamela Pennington, 52, was shot dead.

Middletown Municipal Court Judge James Sherron set bond at $100,000 cash, property or surety. She is scheduled to be back in court for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 29.

Middletown dispatchers received a call about 8:40 a.m. from a woman who identified herself as Monica. She said she had shot her sister, who was in the living room.

"I shot her. She was beating me," the caller said. "She wouldn't leave me alone."

Police said the women lived together in the Lafayette residence.

Dispatchers tried to talk to the woman, who said she was still holding the gun. When police arrived, the suspect had put the weapon down, according to Sgt. Earl Nelson.

According to the complaint signed by Detective Kristy Hughes, Pennington said during an interview that "she and her sister were involved in a physical altercation. The defendant went into the bedroom, retrieved a gun and shot her sister in the living room."