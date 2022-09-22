Bond set for Palm Bay police officer accused of having sex with girl, 13, while on duty

A judge has set bond at $500,000 for a Palm Bay police officer who investigators say had sex with a 13-year-old girl while on duty.

Sheridon Archer has since been fired from the department after working there for less than a year.

Archer didn’t’ say much before the judge Sunday, only asking to spell his name correctly on future documents.

Police said as soon as they suspected something was going on, they reached out to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to investigate.

According to the arrest, warrant the 23-year-old used the apps Snapchat and MeetMe to contact the 13-year-old girl for most of August.

Archer met the girl at her home for sex on two separate occasions while on duty, the report states.

The judge told Archer to have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family and no contact with anyone under the age of 18. He is also not allowed to return to the location.

The judge also said Archer cannot have weapons, including firearms and ammunition.

