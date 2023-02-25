Bond set in Sellersburg attempted murder case

Feb. 24—CLARK COUNTY — The bond for a Georgetown man facing an attempted murder charge and accused of shooting his wife in the chest earlier this week has been set at $250,000 cash-only.

Court records show Jordan C. Cunningham, 22, was in Clark Circuit Court No. 1 Wednesday and entered a not guilty plea to felony charges of attempted murder, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery. A bail-reduction hearing in the case has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The charges stem from a shooting police said occurred on Monday night at the Autumn Ridge subdivision in Sellersburg.

According to the Clark County Sheriff's Office, Cunningham and his wife don't live in the subdivision, but the victim was visiting a relative in Sellersburg.

The victim was taken to a hospital with a single gunshot wound to the chest and the CCSO said her injuries are serious, but she's expected to survive. Cunningham was arrested without incident and booked into the Clark County Jail on Monday evening.

If you are a victim of domestic violence, contact the CCSO at 812-246-6996 to speak with an officer. Advocates can also be contacted at clarkcosheriff.com by selecting the domestic violence tab.