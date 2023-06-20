Bond set for Sidney man charged with murder after death of 3-year-old boy

A Sidney man facing murder charges after the death of a 3-year-old boy appeared in court Tuesday.

Seth Mahoney, 21, who is facing two counts of murder, had his bond set at $150,000 Tuesday with conditions including no contact with the alleged victim’s family.

Early Saturday medics were called to a residence in the 1000 block of North Main Avenue regarding a child not breathing. Medics arrived and found a 3-year-old boy dead.

Detectives with Sidney police went to the residence to process it for evidence. The investigation revealed that the child died from multiple internal and external injuries.

Mahoney, who lives at the address where the child was found, was arrested and booked into Shelby County Jail. His relation to the child is unknown.

Mahoney’s next day in court is set for June 27.



