Bond set for suspect hospitalized during shootout with sheriff's deputies

Nov. 15—Bond has been set for a Lone Oak man who was wounded and later hospitalized after exchanging gunfire with Hunt County Sheriff's deputies Thursday night.

Dillon Paul Rogers remained hospitalized Monday afternoon, according to Sheriff Terry Jones.

Rogers, 29, faces multiple counts of aggravated assault in connection with the incident, which occurred at the site of an earlier burglary investigation, according to the Sheriff's Department. His bond had been set at a total of $1.55 million.

Rogers filed a writ of habeas corpus with the 196th District Court, seeking the appointment of a defense counsel.

A hearing on the writ had not been scheduled as of Monday afternoon.

Sheriff's deputies responded at 3:35 p.m. Thursday to a burglary call in the 1200 block of County Road 3619 in Quinlan, and they took a burglary report at that time, according to the Sheriff's Office.

At about 8:30 p.m. Thursday, the Sheriff's Office received a call that the suspect was back at the location and had fired a gun at the complainant.

When deputies arrived, Rogers shot at an officer. Deputies returned fire, and Rogers was hit, according to the Sheriff's Office.

No officers were injured during the exchange, and the incident is under investigation by the Texas Rangers and the Hunt County Sheriff's Office.

