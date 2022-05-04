Bond set for teen charged with manslaughter

May 4—A Glynn County Magistrate Court judge set bond Tuesday at $35,000 for Edward Aaron Hunter III, the Waynesville teen who is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the April 17 death of a popular 41-year-old local musician.

Hunter, 17, has been in the Glynn County Detention Center since his arrest on April 21 in connection with the death of Travis Lee Payne.

Glynn County Police say Hunter delivered a deadly punch to Payne, causing him to fall to the ground and strike his head on concrete after the two argued during a party at I-95 Toyota.

Magistrate Court Judge Wallace Harrell bound the case over to Superior Court, where Hunter faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and affray (fighting).

Upon release, Hunter is ordered to wear an ankle monitor at all times, not leave his home between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., avoid contact with the victim's family and stay out of Glynn County, Harrell said.

Hunter's father, Edward Aaron Hunter, said his son will comply with the conditions when released.

"Whatever is requested of him by the court, we will do," the elder Hunter said.

Edward Aaron Hunter III is home-schooled, his father said. He also works in his father's construction and remodeling business during the day.

The father said his son spends most of his free time around the home and that he has never had an encounter with law enforcement prior to this incident.

"He had not left the house in a month when this happened," the father said. "He's a good boy."

The incident occurred shortly after midnight on April 17 during a 50th birthday party for an associate at I-95 Toyota, located at 1000 Millennium Boulevard near the interstate and Golden Isles Parkway.

Travis Ostrum, a co-owner of the auto dealership, told police he heard Hunter and Payne exchanging words loudly in an outdoor breezeway at the dealership.

"He said it sounded like two people conversing loudly," county police investigator Troy Bergiadis testified during Tuesday's hearing.

Ostrum said the two were "nose to nose" and that Payne told Hunter to hit him, Bergiadis said.

"Travis had told Edward to hit him in the face while using profanity while they were nose to nose," Bergiadis said.

Ostrum told police he moved toward them to attempt to deescalate the argument. That is when Hunter struck Payne, Bergiadis said. Payne fell to the ground, striking his head.

Payne was transported by ambulance to Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital. He was pronounced dead later that same day.

The only other direct witness was Isaac Mathews, a musician who provided entertainment for the event, Bergiadis said. Mathews was loading up equipment nearby when the two began arguing, Bergiadis said. Mathews did not see Hunter strike Payne, but he heard a "thud" when Payne hit the ground, Bergiadis said.

Shortly afterward, Hunter went inside and told his father, "We need to leave," Bergiadis said. The father and son left the premises by the time police and county fire-rescue medics arrived, Bergiadis said.

Both Hunter and Payne "consumed alcohol" that night, Bergiadis said. It is still not clear why the two were arguing or what they were arguing about, he said.

Surveillance video at the dealership was not in operation during the incident.

"They were doing a backup drive until 3 p.m. the next day," Bergiadis said of the dealership's surveillance cameras.

A Glynn County native, Payne was a local musician who also worked in service and hospitality. He played in several local bands, most notably the punk rock band, My First Circus.

Friends and family said Payne was a peaceful man, not given to confrontation or fighting.

A large crowd gathered April 27 at Jekyll Square in downtown Brunswick to mourn Payne and pay tribute to his life.