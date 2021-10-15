Bond significantly lowered for young Lima rape suspect

Oct. 15—LIMA — A Lima teenager facing mandatory prison time saw his bond reduced significantly during a court appearance Thursday.

Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser, acting on a motion by Public Defender Steve Chamberlain, lowered the bond for Ramiel Laws, 18, from $100,000 cash to $15,000 cash or surety.

Chamberlain called the state's case against his client "not extremely strong" in asking for the bond reduction. Also included in Kohlrieser's order was a requirement that Laws submit to house arrest and wear a GPS ankle monitor. He is to have no contact with the victim in the case.

Laws was indicted in September on single counts of rape and aggravated burglary, each felonies of the first degree. Both incidents are alleged to have occurred on or about Aug. 5 of this year. The ability of the alleged victim to consent to any sexual conduct was "substantially impaired because of (her) mental or physical condition or advanced age," according to the indictment.

According to court documents, Lima police were contacted on Aug. 5 by the alleged victim, who said she wished to report a burglary. She said Laws had broken into her residence and had stolen approximately $130 and her car keys. During her conversation with officers the woman said Laws had raped her.

After leaving work that day, the victim said, she went home and had a "few drinks" before going to bed. At approximately 6:45 a.m. she woke up to find Laws having sex with her without her consent. When she protested he left the home, but not before taking the money and her car keys, the alleged victim told police.

The woman admitted to a previous sexual relationship with Laws.

No trial date has yet been set in the case.