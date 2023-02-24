Bond strategists ratchet up U.S. Treasury yield forecasts: Reuters Poll

FILE PHOTO: A picture illustration shows U.S. 100-dollar bank notes
Hari Kishan
·3 min read

By Hari Kishan

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Bond strategists have boosted their U.S. benchmark Treasury yield forecasts only a month after taking an axe to them, as the chances of an interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve this year have faded, a Reuters poll showed.

Bond market trading often gets reflected in subsequent yield forecasts, but such abrupt changes of direction in just a couple of months in a survey that tends to capture incremental change underscores the potential for volatility this year.

It also shows how concerned market strategists have become about the likelihood the decline in U.S. inflation - it has dropped sharply from multi-decade peaks last year - may stall at a level well above the Fed's 2% target.

Until recently bond markets have been tilting against consistent Fed guidance since late last year that policymakers are not minded to cut the fed funds rate swiftly once they reach the terminal rate - and that is still months away.

So while the poll showed U.S. Treasury yields dipping from their current highs many of them said there were upward risks to that outlook.

What many market strategists have underestimated so far this year is the strength of the U.S. economy as well as broader global output, which is likely to ensure central banks remain in tightening mode for longer than many had thought.

"Short- and long-term, the markets are adjusting to this notion, which frankly I've suspected for a long time, that there were not going to be many recessions around the world," said Robert Tipp, chief investment strategist and head of global bonds at PGIM Fixed Income.

"There's also some risk to some of the drop off seen in some local inflation measures - some signs we may have another bounce upward in inflation, or it's going to stabilize at a level that's a bit high for the central banks."

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes in the Feb. 16-23 poll of 40 fixed income strategists were forecast to yield 3.71%, 3.66% and 3.40% in the next three, six and 12 months, up from 3.70%, 3.60% and 3.25%.

U.S. two-year yields, the most sensitive to the Fed's rate expectations, were forecast to drop from around 4.71% presently to 3.69% in a year. That compares with 3.52% in last month's poll.

All median forecasts were upgraded from last month's survey.

A near 60% majority of analysts, 10 of 17, who answered an additional question said the likelihood of the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield revisiting last year's peak over the coming three months was high. The remaining seven said low.

"We think that the current levels at the long end of the curve are attractive. The extent of monetary-policy tightening priced into forwards is broadly in line with our forecasts, and while inflation might remain volatile in the short term, the disinflationary trend will accelerate, in our view, in the coming months," noted Elia Lattuga, cross asset strategist and deputy head of strategy research at UniCredit.

"That said, monetary impulses are still a source of headwinds to risk appetite. The effects of tightening delivered so far might be felt after a delay and trigger bouts of volatility."

(Reporting by Hari Kishan; Polling by Mumal Rathore and Indradip Ghosh; Editing by Ross Finley, William Maclean)

Recommended Stories

  • FDA's tobacco unit pledges reset after criticism

    Food and Drug Administration officials on Friday pledged a reset in the agency’s tobacco program, responding to criticisms that a lack of direction has hampered efforts to regulate cigarettes, vaping devices and related products. The head of the agency’s tobacco center promised to deliver a five-year strategic plan by year’s end outlining priorities, including efforts to clean up a sprawling market of largely unauthorized electronic cigarettes. The agency also said it would provide more transparency to companies about its decisions, following the rejection of more than 1 million applications from e-cigarette makers seeking to market their products as alternatives for adult smokers.

  • Germany’s Two-Year Yield Rises Past 3% for First Time Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- European bonds tumbled and money market traders added to European Central Bank rate hike bets after data showed the US economy is running hotter than expected.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesHow Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaTrump 2020 Fraud Backer Sidney Powell’s Texas Ethics Case TossedThe World’s Most Painful Trade Is Finally

  • Welcome to the 5% World, Where Yield Chases You

    Investors have resumed worrying the Federal Reserve will have to crank up interest rates higher and longer to stifle inflation, after dismissing such fears a few short weeks ago. If you’re an investor who owns bonds or bond funds for their income, your new purchases and reinvested interest can earn higher yields. For most of the past four decades, you could own bonds or fixed-income funds and earn generous returns as relentlessly falling interest rates drove up the value of your holdings.

  • Netflix hiked US prices in the past year, but it's cutting them in more than 36 other countries

    The streaming giant will cut subscription costs in countries around the world in an effort to increase its international customer base.

  • Hedge Funds Again Shorting Risky Tech After Rally Forced Unwind

    (Bloomberg) -- Professional speculators aren’t convinced that the worst is over for one risky corner of the stock market despite a rousing new-year rally. Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningPlane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landing Sends Passengers Back HomeJerome Powell’s Worst Fear Risks Coming True in Southern Job MarketChina Calls for Cease-Fire as War in Ukraine Enters

  • Hindu group's Statehouse exhibit aims to educate lawmakers

    A month after a proposal to allow Christian-only prayer in legislature, a Hindu nationalist-inspired group is curating an exhibit in the Capitol.

  • Fed's rate hikes likely to cause a recession, research says

    Can the Federal Reserve keep raising interest rates and defeat the nation's worst bout of inflation in 40 years without causing a recession? Not according to a new research paper that concludes that such an “immaculate disinflation” has never happened before. The paper was produced by a group of leading economists, and two Fed officials addressed its conclusions in their own remarks Friday.

  • What Everyone Got Wrong About the Economy—and the Ominous Implications for the Fed

    The central bank's efforts to tame inflation haven't worked yet. More pain, and a harder landing, could lie ahead.

  • More volatility, possible correction ahead for global stock markets

    Volatility in global stock markets is not yet over, as more investors reckon interest rates will likely stay higher for longer, according to a Reuters poll of equity analysts, a slight majority of whom expected a correction within three months. Global stocks fell nearly 20% in 2022 and would have fared worse if it were not for a late-year rally on hopes falling inflation and weaker growth would force central banks to halt an historic rate-hiking run and swiftly start cutting within months. However, sticky inflation, strong labour markets and resilient economic growth so far this year have dashed those rate cut expectations, sending bond yields and market interest rate pricing sharply higher.

  • Commanders team president Jason Wright on team sale: ‘It continues to move forward’

    Wright was asked about the team sale.

  • New York City thief in Amazon Prime jacket caught on camera in $500K jewelry heist

    New York City police are searching for two men, one was wearing an Amazon Prime jacket, who stole around $500,000 in jewelry from a Queens location during a violent armed robbery.

  • Volkswagen to build own US plant for Scout brand - Automobilwoche

    Volkswagen Group will build its own production plant in the United States for its new Scout brand rather than collaborating with a partner, industry publication Automobilwoche reported on Friday, citing company sources. Volkswagen said last May it planned to reintroduce the Scout off-road brand, creating a separate, independent company to build Scout trucks and SUVs starting in 2026 that will be designed, engineered, and manufactured in the United States for U.S. customers. Automobilwoche had reported in November that the carmaker was in talks with Foxconn, which has expanded into building electric vehicles (EVs) for auto brands, and Magna International subsidiary Magna Steyr about building a joint plant.

  • Can You Afford a Vacation Home in These Six Popular American Destinations?

    After the last few years of staying inside the house, you and your family might be craving a change of scenery and another location to call home No. 2. See: Why Retirees Are Expected To Sell Their...

  • Hoarding Onions Threatens a New Chapter in Global Food Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Lalaine Basa would buy a kilo of onions to make spring rolls at her catering business north of Manila. She’s now changed her recipe to use half the amount because of soaring prices in the Philippines.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningJerome Powell’s Worst Fear Risks Coming True in Southern Job Market

  • Inflation Relief Checks: Is Your State’s One-Time Payment Taxable?

    The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) issued guidance regarding the federal tax status involving special payments made by 21 states in 2022, determining that taxpayers in many states will not need to...

  • Buttigieg, standing near Ohio derailment site, says he could have spoken 'sooner'

    “I felt strongly about this and could have expressed that sooner,” DOT secretary said.

  • Strategic Ways to Distribute Your RMD

    Eventually, you have to take required minimum distributions (RMDs). Here are tips for preserving your nest egg in the face of unavoidable withdrawals.

  • Increased Insider Selling and S&P Valuation Are Waving Big Yellow Flags

    Insiders have been very active sellers over the past several sessions in the face of a declining market.

  • 'Crypto has a target on its back with the IRS:' Bitcoin exec on Yahoo Finance Live

    Crypto investors might want to secure all relevant tax information this season as the IRS and the SEC began to pay extra attention to digital assets. So says Bitcoin exec on Yahoo Finance Live.

  • Big Tech hit $1.5 trillion in sales last year, but the days of mega growth seem to be over

    It's looking like 2021 was the peak growth year for Big Tech and any profit growth currently projected for 2023 is going to be fueled by cost cuts.