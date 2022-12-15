Bond Traders Dismiss Fed’s Hawkish Tone, Bet on 2023 Rate Cuts

Liz Capo McCormick and Michael MacKenzie
(Bloomberg) -- Bond investors just don’t seem to buy what the Federal Reserve is selling: that monetary-policy rates will keep moving higher and stay there for an extended period.

The policy sensitive two-year Treasury yield initially surged after the Fed’s quarterly forecasts released Wednesday showed officials expect the central bank to raise its key rate to over 5% in 2023, according to the median estimate of policy makers. That’s well above what futures traders are pricing in.

But yields soon erased their increase, even as Powell signaled the central bank still has “some ways to go” in its campaign to rein in the fastest bout of inflation since the early 1980s. Other bonds saw yields down on the day after the Fed Chair’s press conference. Yields ticked up on Thursday in Asia, with the two-year climbing two basis points to 4.23%.

The reaction likely reflects some signals in the Fed’s forecasts that point to a slowdown in growth, which may have bolstered speculation that the central bank will still wind up cutting rates next year to get the economy going again. Officials cut their 2023 growth forecasts, for example, and see an expansion of just 0.5%, and increased their prediction for the unemployment rate. The median estimate for the Fed’s policy rate in 2024 is also now around 4.1%.

The dot-plot revisions and downgrades for growth and employment are “as close to a recession call from the Fed as I can ever recall,” said George Goncalves, head of US macro strategy at MUFG Securities Americas Inc. “This is a Fed that wants to make sure the inflation job is done.”

Swaps traders expect the Fed to keep easing up on the pace of its rate hikes as it did Wednesday, when it made the widely anticipated decision to raise them by half a percentage point after four straight three-quarter point moves. The rate is now in a range of 4.25% to 4.5%.

The Fed in its statement said it anticipated further increases to make policy tight enough to pull inflation back toward its 2% target. Powell underscored that message before reporters.

“With the market already priced about a 5% cash rate in the next six months, the Fed dots are just catching up, so I am not surprised at the more muted bond market response,” said Kellie Wood, a fixed-income money manager at Schroders Plc in Sydney. “The market believes inflation will fall alongside aggressive Fed tightening.”

Read more: Powell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point Hike

When asked about the rate cuts being priced into the market, Powell said Fed officials weren’t even pondering yet the idea of easing ahead.

“Our focus right now is really on moving our policy stance to one that is restrictive enough to ensure a return of inflation to our 2% goal over time,” he said. “I wouldn’t see us considering rate cuts until the committee is confident that inflation is moving down to 2%.”

The market appears to be ignoring the Fed’s message, said Bill Dudley, a Bloomberg Opinion columnist and senior adviser to Bloomberg Economics,

“If you look at what Powell said and what the projections were, these were hawkish remarks and hawkish projections,” he said on Bloomberg Television.

--With assistance from Garfield Reynolds.

  • Dollar falters as investors challenge Fed's hawkishness

    The dollar was on the back foot on Thursday, even as the Federal Reserve kept to its hawkish rhetoric after raising rates by half a percentage point, as investors were doubtful over how much the central bank would commit to putting the brakes on growth to curb inflation. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said overnight that the Fed will deliver more interest rate increases next year despite a possible recession in the U.S., with rates expected to peak above 5%. Although the dollar had received a boost in the immediate aftermath of the Fed's widely expected 50 basis point rate increase and Powell's speech, it later reversed some of those gains as markets pondered the darkening growth outlook in the world's largest economy.

  • Oil Holds Gain After Three-Day Rally as Traders Juggle Mixed Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied near $77 a barrel after climbing almost 9% over three sessions as traders weighed a mixed outlook for energy demand.Most Read from BloombergPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?In 60 Seconds Before CPI Hit, Heavy Trading Drove Mystery RallyMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingThe International Ene

  • Morgan Stanley sees Brent crude oil back at around $110/bbl by mid-2023

    "We remain constructive on oil prices driven by recovering demand (China reopening, aviation recovering) amid constrained supply due to low levels of investment, risks to Russia supply, the end of SPR releases, and slowdown of U.S. shale," the U.S. investment bank said in note. Oil prices rose on Wednesday after OPEC and the International Energy Agency (IEA) both forecast a rebound in demand over the course of next year. But Morgan Stanley's oil strategist Martijn Rats sees the market returning to balance in second quarter and tightening further in the second half of 2023.

  • Key Takeaways From the Fed’s Rate Decision and Updated Projections

    Here are key takeaways from the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision on Wednesday and updated forecasts for borrowing costs and economic indicators: The Fed downshifted to a 50 basis-point hike, as telegraphed, following four straight 75 basis- point increases. The unanimous decision brought the target rate to a 4.25%-4.5% range, the highest level since 2007 Everything else released at 2 p.m. skewed hawkish: The median forecast for rates at the end of 2023 is now 5.1%, higher than investor e

  • ECB to slow rate hikes and lay out plans to drain cash

    The European Central Bank is set to raise interest rates for a fourth straight time on Thursday, albeit probably by a smaller increment, and lay out plans to drain cash from the financial system as it fights runaway inflation. The ECB has been raising rates at an unprecedented pace to rein in prices that are soaring across the 19 countries that use the euro, driven by surging fuel costs since Russia invaded Ukraine, and by the reopening of the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic. The central bank for the euro zone raised the interest it pays on bank deposits from -0.5% to 1.5% in just three months, reversing a decade of ultra-easy money after being caught wrong-footed by the sudden rise in prices.

  • Bank of England readies another rate hike even as recession hits

    A ninth interest rate hike in a row by the Bank of England looks to be a foregone conclusion on Thursday and investors will be looking for clues on how many more will be needed with the economy sliding into recession but inflation still above 10%. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has faced both encouraging and worrying news on the economy since a majority voted in early November to raise rates by 0.75 percentage point, the biggest hike since 1989. Consumer prices rose by less last month than the BoE had expected, according to data published on Wednesday, and business surveys have pointed to fading momentum in the economy.

  • 7 Smart Strategies For Becoming a High-Net-Worth Real Estate Investor

    Real estate can create diversification in a portfolio while also acting as a hedge against inflation. Having a higher net worth could make it easier to invest in multiple properties in order to create passive income for yourself. High net-worth … Continue reading → The post High-Net-Worth Real Estate Investors appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • First Mover Asia: Bitcoin’s Strong Correlation to 'Dr. Copper' Grows Healthier; Bitcoin Seesaws Back to $17.8K

    Over the past week, the correlation between the red metal and cryptocurrency has grown tighter, which bodes well for investors. But a strengthening U.S. dollar may suggest a less rosy future.

  • Ex-Twitter worker gets 3-1/2 year prison sentence for spying for Saudi Arabia

    A former Twitter Inc manager convicted of spying for Saudi Arabia was sentenced to 3-1/2 years in U.S. prison, prosecutors said on Wednesday. Ahmad Abouammo had been found guilty by a jury in August following a trial in San Francisco federal court. Starting as early as 2014, Abouammo accepted bribes from Saudi officials, prosecutors said.

  • Powell says Fed will not change 2% inflation goal

    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, leading a central bank faced with the swiftest rise in consumer prices in decades, ruled out on Wednesday any change in the central bank's inflation goal. Powell, speaking at a press conference following a Federal Open Market Committee meeting where the officials lifted their overnight target rate by half a percentage point, was asked whether the Fed might consider moving its 2% inflation target up to a higher level. The Fed adopted its 2% inflation target in 2012 amid a similar push by other major central banks, believing that it best defined price stability, which it is legally mandated to achieve.

  • Fed hikes rates by 50 bp, as expected, keeps hawkish tone

    The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by half a percentage point on Wednesday and projected at least an additional 75 basis points of increases in borrowing costs by the end of 2023 as well as a rise in unemployment and a near stalling of economic growth. The Fed's latest quarterly summary of economic projections shows U.S. central bankers see the policy rate, now in the 4.25%-4.5% range after Wednesday's 50-basis-point increase, at 5.1% by the end of next year, according to the median estimate of all 19 Fed policymakers. The projection of the target federal funds rate rising to 5.1% in 2023 is slightly higher than investors expected before the meeting and appeared biased if anything to move higher.

  • Fed hikes interest rate again as inflation cools

    ABC News business reporter Alexis Christoforous breaks down the seventh Federal Reserve interest rate hike of the year.

  • Bond Buyers Skeptical of Soft US Landing Eye Canadian Corporates

    (Bloomberg) -- Money managers that are skeptical that the Federal Reserve can engineer a soft landing for the US economy may consider seeking refuge in Canadian corporate bonds, whose prices better reflect the potential for more trouble ahead.Most Read from BloombergApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsIn 60 Seconds Before CPI Hit, Heavy Trading Drove Mystery RallyPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault

  • Marketmind: "Substantially more evidence"

    It's a U.S.-Sino, one-two punch for Asian markets on Thursday, as they react to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's press conference following the last interest rate hike of the year, and digest a raft of top-tier economi c data from China. The Fed raised rates by 50 basis points on Wednesday, as expected, bringing the calendar year total to 425 bps. It was the first meeting in five that the Fed did not hike by 75 bps.

  • Marketmind: Reserve judgment

    The U.S. Federal Reserve's toughest task on Wednesday would be to convince markets it won't be cutting interest rates again next year. Wary of Fed pushback, buoyant stock and bond markets on Tuesday quickly tempered their initial enthusiasm on news of a second straight month of surprisingly soft U.S. consumer price inflation (CPI) in November. Although Wall St still ended comfortably higher by the close, stock futures hunkered down again on Wednesday awaiting the Fed decision, forecasts and chair Jerome Powell's guidance.