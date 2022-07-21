Bond Traders Hunt for the Trigger of the ECB’s Anti-Crisis Tool

Alice Gledhill
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- When a central bank sets a red line, the market will start looking for ways to test it. And now that the European Central Bank has unveiled the initial details of its anti-fragmentation tool, traders say the next step is to figure out what it takes to set it in motion.

Most Read from Bloomberg

They’re asking: How wide do European spreads need to be? What are the conditions for policymakers to start supporting bond markets, and to what extent does Italy’s own political chaos prevent the ECB from taking action?

“We would anticipate the market will test the ECB’s resolve,” said David Zahn, the head of European fixed income at Franklin Templeton. “The market is interested in when or at what level the ECB would step in to help restrict government spreads widening.”

The metric that everyone is watching is the spread between Italian and German bonds. Some strategists have speculated that the trigger point might be around 250 basis points, just above the peak in June, when the ECB called an emergency meeting and announced its anti-crisis tool.

But the situation is complicated, and there are good reasons for the Italy-Germany spread to be wide right now. Italy is facing elections after the resignation of Prime Minister Mario Draghi, and the entire continent has been shaken by the war in Ukraine and energy shortages.

After the ECB’s announcement on Thursday, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that while officials agreed on the creation of the instrument, they didn’t consider its use warranted under the current circumstances. Market jitters in Italy are related to political developments that are not the focus of the measure.

Some ECB Officials Were Initially in Favor of Smaller Hike

“All eyes are now on the ECB’s tolerance for widening spreads,” said Salman Ahmed, global head of macro and strategic asset allocation at Fidelity International.

“The prospect of a new election in Italy, with far-right parties in the lead, means that Italy is unlikely to meet the conditions, at least in the short term, leading to concerns around whether the ECB will intervene or not,” he added.

Ahmed said the strict criteria for the anti-crisis tool, formally called the Transmission Protection Instrument, could limit its use. But some of the details are open to interpretation and others say the ECB has plenty of flexibility in its bond purchases.

Here’s a Closer Look at the ECB’s New Anti-Fragmentation Tool

There’s also a view that the ECB has been successful in controlling disorderly spreads, simply by talking about the potential for bond purchases. The decision to hike interest rates by 50 basis points, instead of 25, was also interpreted as a signal that the policy makers are determined to bring down inflation.

“The medicine administered today of a 50bps rate hike, sweetened with a dose of bond buying through the new Transmission Protection Instrument, is a step in the right direction,” said Hetal Mehta, senior European economist at Legal & General Investment Management. “The conditionality of the tool appears to be loose.”

To Andrew Mulliner, head of Global Aggregate Strategies at Janus Henderson, investors shouldn’t think of the TPI as a tool at all. It’s meant to act more as safeguard against the kind of fragmentation that threatens the integrity of the euro area, he said.

“The vagueness of the trigger for activation means markets cannot explicitly test the tool,” he wrote. “This clearly limits any immediate impact. However, that is not that the point, this is not an active tool but a backstop.”

Even so, with markets as volatile as they have been, traders might be tempted to push their luck.

“There’s a bit of dry powder for macro investors to test the ECB’s pain threshold for wider peripheral spreads in the coming weeks,” said Viraj Patel, a strategist at Vanda Research. “In other words, it may be too premature to be long BTPs.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Russell Laffitte, Murdaugh’s friend and ex-Hampton banker, indicted by federal grand jury

    A federal grand jury has been investigating fraud allegations concerning Palmetto State Bank’s former CEO Russell Laffitte for months. On Wednesday, the grand jury indicted him.

  • Jim Cramer's REIT Picks From April Reveal Alarming Truth

    Jim Cramer is a lightning rod when it comes to scrutiny. On one hand, giving investing advice every day on air for years is naturally going to produce some losing picks. However, Cramer has become the focal point of a lot of targeted opposition. For instance, you can check out his ongoing (albeit one-sided) feud with George Noble, who is quick to call out Cramer. Or, you could check out the Journal of Retirement’s in-depth study of Cramer’s Charitable Trust performance and see that “Cramer’s por

  • China just put foreign banks on notice: Creating an internal Communist Party committee could be the cost of doing business

    HSBC, one of the world’s biggest banks, became the first in China to establish an internal Communist Party committee, paving the path for global lenders to follow suit.

  • Early Retirement Hack: A New IRS Rule Lets You Withdraw More From Your Retirement Accounts Without Penalty

    The IRS recently made changes to the amount of money that can be withdrawn each year from retirement accounts before age 59 1/2. As with the increase in overall inflation, the reasonable interest rate...

  • Cathie Wood is Giving Up on These 9 Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 9 tech stocks that Cathie Wood is giving up on. If you want to see more stocks in this list, click Cathie Wood is Giving Up on These 5 Tech Stocks. Despite the tech selloff hammering her flagship ARK Innovation ETF, investors seem to be steadfast in their conviction that […]

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Just where is the stock market going, that’s the question investors are trying to answer. The answer isn’t fully clear, though; markets have fallen for most of this year, but the last few days have seen the best trading in weeks. The problem is, investors and economists aren’t sure if we’re at a true bottom or just in the midst of a bear market rally. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but the history of bears and rallies can offer some suggestions. Looking back to the end of the Second World

  • This carmaker figured out how to beat the chip shortage—most others haven’t been so lucky

    "Semiconductors [are] back in full supply, for at least Volvo cars, that is. We're positioned very well for a very strong second half to the year," Volvo Cars CEO Jim Rowan said.

  • AT&T Falls Most in 20 Years After Overdue Bills Hit Cash Flow

    (Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. fell the most in 20 years after saying some customers are starting to put off paying their phone bills, which contributed to the wireless carrier cutting its forecast for free cash flow this year by $2 billion.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Biden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows Its Staying PowerECB Rushes to Tighten as Half-Point Hike Matched by Crisis

  • Trading Nvidia, AMD and Intel as Congress Votes on Chips Act

    The chip stocks are in focus amid the recent rally. Here's how to trade AMD, Nvidia and Intel now.

  • ‘Our long-term outlook for the stock market remains bullish’: Here are 2 stocks that Oppenheimer likes

    By now, we all know the litany of market woes and headwinds: inflation, which has been grabbing all the headlines; the Fed’s turn to rate hikes and monetary tightening in response to inflation; the continued list of interconnected issues, including supply chain tangles, the Russia-Ukraine war, high oil prices. Recent news and market stats have only reinforced the short-term gloom. Q1 showed a GDP decline of 1.6%, and preliminary data shows a similar decline for Q2, which would put the US into a

  • Buy This Undervalued Stock Before Everyone Else Does

    With a historically high yield, this consumer products giant looks enticing even though it has some problems to fix.

  • 2 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Things were even worse for the growth stock-driven Nasdaq Composite and Nasdaq 100. Both the Nasdaq Composite and Nasdaq 100 have lost nearly a third of their value. Following a miserable six months, two Nasdaq 100 stocks stand out for all the right reasons and can confidently be bought hand over fist by long-term investors.

  • Why the alarming surge in contracts being canceled for new homes in Dallas-Fort Worth?

    Dallas-Fort Worth homebuilders are seeing more cancelations of contracts on new homes, triggering a sharp drop in sales and pending sales. Resale cancelations are also rising.

  • Elon Musk swore in March not to sell any Bitcoin, but Tesla cashed out 75% of its Bitcoin holdings amid the crypto winter just months later

    Tesla converted most of its Bitcoin holdings into fiat last quarter, netting $963 million, an implied loss of just around $160 million from its initial investment. Musk said before the quarter began that he’d never sell Bitcoin.

  • SkyWater unveils plans to build $1.8 billion chip facility in Indiana

    U.S. semiconductor manufacturer SkyWater Technology Inc on Wednesday announced plans to invest $1.8 billion for a chip research and production facility in Indiana, in partnership with the state and Purdue University. The announcement comes a day after the U.S. Senate voted to move ahead with a slimmed-down version of a legislation, known as the CHIPS Act, to give billions of dollars in subsidies and tax credits for the semiconductor industry. "This endeavor to bolster our chip fabrication facilities will rely on funding from the CHIPS Act," said Thomas Sonderman, chief executive of Bloomington, Minnesota-based SkyWater.

  • 10 Best Roth IRA Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term

    In this article, we discuss 10 best Roth IRA stocks to buy and hold for long term. You can skip our detailed analysis of retirement accounts and their rising demand, and go directly to read 5 Best Roth IRA Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term. Over the years, a growing number of people […]

  • The Labor Shortage for Railroads Is a Mess

    Union Pacific said when it disclosed its earnings that it had to limit loadings, while CSX reported trouble finding workers.

  • Here's Why You Might Want to Make $0 in Dividend Income (for Now)

    As great as it sounds to get paid every quarter from your dividend-paying stocks, in the long run, it might be even better if you opt to make a grand total of zero. If it sounds confusing how taking less money today could ultimately lead to getting more value, read on, as you're about to learn one of the most important tricks for compounding your wealth. Let's take a look at Omega Healthcare Investors, (NYSE: OHI) a real estate investment trust (REIT) that operates assisted living facilities and skilled nursing properties.

  • How Much Savings Does It Take to Feel Financially Healthy? Here's What Americans Say

    Are you in a financially healthy place? If you're able to cover your living costs with ease, you don't have unhealthy debt like a credit card balance hanging over your head, and you're consistently socking money away in savings, then it's fair to assume that you're in a pretty good spot. Following a budget is a great way to track your spending and see where your money is going month after month.

  • NC makes billion-dollar bet on penny stock company – will it pay off?

    The euphoria showed by North Carolina economic development officials when it landed its first EV manufacturing plant may have been justified. But a deeper look reveals a company betting the farm that those EVs will be a hit.