Bond Traders Look to Jobs for Taper Clues While Cash Glut Grows

1 / 2

Bond Traders Look to Jobs for Taper Clues While Cash Glut Grows

Alexandra Harris and Liz Capo McCormick
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The glut of spare cash in dollar funding markets is combining with inflation concerns to stoke debate among investors about just how soon the Federal Reserve might have to take its foot off the accelerator.

Bond traders are keenly attuned to the buildup of dollars in short-term interest-rate markets, an overabundance reflected in the amount of money sitting and earning absolutely nothing at the Fed’s reverse repo facility. For some, that’s yet another sign that the so-called quantitative easing program ought to be dialed back from its current pace of $120 billion a month, although others say that the central bank facility is acting like it should, as a safety valve, and also point to the other factors fueling the oversupply.

Either way, the cash pile --and whether the usage of the Fed’s facility resumes its upward trajectory after slipping on Friday -- is set to be a key focus for traders in the coming week along with crucial U.S. jobs data, which may give clues about just how strong growth and inflation really are.

“Progress toward achieving the dual mandate should be the biggest factor” driving decisions about policy tightening, said Credit Suisse Group AG strategist Jonathan Cohn, referring to the Fed’s twin goals on employment and consumer prices.

The drumbeat of policy makers making noises about when the Fed should debate tempering its asset purchases has been quickening, although officials have been careful to say that their views are premised on the economy continuing to power forward and the prospects for sustained inflation. The strength of the upcoming labor market report is therefore set to be a major catalyst for bets about when both tapering and rate hikes might begin to take place, as will the evolution of funding markets.

The next central bank policy meeting will take place June 15-16, while there is talk of possible tapering signals coming out of the Kansas City Fed’s annual gathering at Jackson Hole in August.

Money-market traders are currently pricing in about 18 basis points worth of Fed rate hikes by the end of next year -- down around 3 basis points from levels late last month. That equates to around a 72% chance of a standard 25 basis-point increase in 2022. Before they even get to that point though, officials need to get through tapering, and most analysts expect there to be a lag before they embark on pushing interest rates higher

Asymmetric Risk

The yield on 10-year notes has drifted slightly lower over the past couple of weeks, although it received some support in recent days from reports about government budget proposals and at around 1.59% is firmly entrenched in the range that it’s been in for a few months. Bond-market inflation expectations, as measured by so-called breakeven rates, have also eased back slightly, although they remain within sight of the decade highs they reached earlier in May.

Some traders are wary that the upcoming report on May job creation could reignite the move higher in long-term yields. The median forecast of economists surveyed by Bloomberg is for an increase in payrolls of around 671,000 people and a figure of that magnitude or higher could make the prior month’s unexpectedly weak reading seem like a one off. There is also the prospect of a revision to figures for April, which came in at around 266,000 despite earlier predictions for a gain of 1,000,000.

“The risks in the market are asymmetric toward higher yields,” said John Briggs, global head of desk strategy at Natwest Markets. “After last month’s payroll figure, economists are being conservative this time, so there’s a chance the actual figure is above consensus. And after that, people will then start to worry about the next consumer price report,” set to be released on June 10.

What to Watch

The Treasuries market will be closed Monday for a U.S. holiday. Below are the calendar highlights.The economic calendarJune 1: Markit U.S. manufacturing purchasing managers index; construction spending; Institute for Supply Management manufacturing gauge; Dallas Fed manufacturing indexJune 2: MBA mortgage applications; Fed Beige Book; vehicle salesJune 3: Challenger job cuts; ADP employment change; nonfarm productivity; weekly jobless claims; Langer consumer comfort; Markit U.S. services PMI; ISM services indicatorJune 4: Monthly jobs report; factory, durable goods and capital goods ordersThe Fed calendar:June 1: Fed Vice Chairman for supervision Randal Quarles; Fed Governor Lael BrainardJune 2: Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker; Chicago Fed President Charles Evans; Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic; Dallas Fed President Robert KaplanJune 3: Bostic; Kaplan; Harker; QuarlesJune 4: Fed Chair Jerome Powell takes part in a Bank for International Settlements panel on climate change with European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and other officialsThe auction calendar:June 1: 13-week bills, 26-week bills, 42-day cash management billJune 3: 4-week bills, 8-week bills

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Police Arrest Suspects in 3 Separate Robberies of Elderly Asians on Same Day in SF

    Authorities arrested three suspects connected to three separate robberies against elderly Asian people on the same day in San Francisco, the SFPD announced on Thursday. The first incident: The SFPD responded to a call for an attempted robbery against a 68-year-old Asian man at a bus stop at Geary Boulevard and Fillmore Street in Japantown on May 14, according to CBS San Francisco. Authorities identified the suspect as Pete Vines, 24, on May 21.

  • Ariana Grande Stuns in Silky Crop Top and Skirt at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards

    The newlywed put her abs on display during her first public appearance since her wedding.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene blasts Democrats for comparing Republicans to Nazis, then compares Democrats to Nazis

    ‘That’s a mean, nasty, dirty word,’ Republican says, before adding, ‘You know, Nazis were the National Socialist Party, just like the Democrats are now a national socialist party’

  • Idaho governor hits out at ‘abuse of power’ by lieutenant governor for her ban on mask mandates while he was away

    The governor likened the executive order to “tyranny”

  • More than 200 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada

    The remains of 215 children, some as young as 3 years old, have been found buried on the site of what was once Canada's largest Indigenous residential school — one of the institutions that held children taken from families across the nation. Chief Rosanne Casimir of the Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation said in a news release that the remains were confirmed last weekend with the help of ground-penetrating radar. More bodies may be found because there are more areas to search on the school grounds, Casimir said Friday.

  • ‘You’ve lost your mind’: Paul Gosar mocked for quoting U2 song about MLK to praise slain Capitol rioter

    Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt was shot dead by police officer inside Capitol Building on 6 January

  • More states ease lingering virus rules as vaccine rates rise

    Just in time for Memorial Day weekend, more U.S. cities and states are shrugging off lingering COVID-19 restrictions as vaccination rates rise and the number of infections falls. Massachusetts lifted a mask requirement Saturday, a day after New Jersey dropped its mandate. In New York City and Chicago, officials reopened public beaches, though winds and cool temperatures kept crowds away.

  • US intelligence ‘yet to analyse’ raft of evidence that might shed light on Covid origin mystery

    Investigators to hunt new intelligence to understand if China’s involvement in cover up of leak

  • Alaska drilling project defended by Biden requires inserting giant chillers into melting permafrost

    The project was green-lit under the Trump administration

  • Scouting the Lightning: What the Canes can expect in the second-round playoff series

    After surviving the Nashville Predators in Round 1, Carolina will be back at it Sunday for Round 2 against Tampa Bay.

  • ‘Shame on the Republican party’: GOP senators block Capitol riot commission

    Senate Republicans have blocked a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, hoping to crush a probe into the violent assault before critical 2022 elections while GOP lawmakers manipulate a narrative around a riot inspired by persistent election myths. Despite a last-minute lobbying effort from US Capitol Police officers and the family of an officer who died after the attack, and appeals from Democrats and some Republicans, the US Senate voted largely along party lines against beginning debate on the measure, marking the first successful legislative filibuster in this Congress, and effectively killing any chances of a bipartisan effort to investigate the events surrounding the 6 January riot and its aftermath. Eleven senators – all Republicans – skipped the vote.

  • Memo reveals suspect in San Jose VTA shooting wrote about hating his workplace

    There are troubling allegations that date back more than a decade for the man accused of killing nine people and injuring multiple others at a San Jose railyard﻿ on Wednesday morning. Samuel Cassidy spoke of hating his workplace while detained by U.S. Customs Officers after a trip to the Philippines nine years ago. Cassidy's feelings were detailed in a memo book that had notes on how he hated the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority. See more in the video above.

  • Two boats crash on Lake Murray, leaving five injured, two seriously, investigators say

    The collision happened about 10:30 p.m. Friday.

  • Two friends planned weight loss surgeries in Mexico to save money. One backed out and the other - a mother of 3 - died on the operating table.

    Markita McIntyre, 34, died while receiving sleeve gastrectomy surgery in Mexico. The CDC has issued warnings about medical procedures overseas.

  • Republican 9/11 Commission chair warns GOP's Jan. 6 rejection sets a bad precedent

    Republican 9/11 Commission chair warns GOP's Jan. 6 rejection sets a bad precedent

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene broke out a 'really bad Mexican accent' during a speech in Georgia to mock drug cartels and Democrats

    Greene, a Republican representative and a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump, has a history of controversial remarks.

  • 'I was kicked out': Ousted California principal escorted off campus after graduation speech

    A California principal used the 2021 graduation stage as a platform for a controversial speech that ended with him being escorted off campus.

  • Her High School Said She Ranked Third in Her Class. So She Went to Court.

    Dalee Sullivan looked straight ahead into her computer’s camera and started making her case to the judge. She referred to transcripts, emails and policies she had pulled from the student handbook at Alpine High School. The school, she contended, had made errors in tabulating grade-point averages: Classes and exams that should have been included were left out, and vice versa. Sullivan had won Lincoln-Douglas debate tournaments and, in her freshman year, was a member of the mock trial team. But she is not a lawyer. She is 18, and she graduated from the lone public high school in the small West Texas town of Alpine just a week ago, which was the reason she was in court to begin with. “This serves to prove that no matter the outcome of the GPA contest, and no matter how many times we had the school recalculate the GPA,” Sullivan told the judge during a hearing on Friday, the Alpine Independent School District “was going to make certain I could never be valedictorian, even if I earned it.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times School officials said she ranked third in her class. Sullivan disagreed. She could not find a local lawyer who would agree to take on her case. A firm in Dallas told her it would, she said, but estimated the case could cost her $75,000 — far more than she could afford. Instead, she figured out how to write a request for an injunction and represented herself in the 394th District Court of Texas. She believed that her GPA could, in fact, have been higher than one or both of the students ahead of her, making her worthy of the title salutatorian or even valedictorian. She and her parents had protested her rank for the past month, and she claimed that the school intentionally did not invite her to an awards event where top students were honored. The school district has said that it calculated her grades repeatedly, and that each time Sullivan still ranked third. In a statement on Friday, school officials declined to discuss the allegations raised by Sullivan, saying the district was “not at liberty to discuss the individual student.” “Although we respectfully disagree with the allegations in the lawsuit,” the statement said, “we take student and parent concerns very seriously and will continue to address the student’s concerns.” It is not entirely unheard-of for disputes over top spots in high school graduating classes to escalate to litigation. The competition over such accolades can be an intense, even ruthless, zero-sum game. And in the fight to be valedictorian, there is more at stake than just bragging rights. In Texas, the highest-ranking high school graduates can receive free tuition for their first year at in-state public institutions. Sullivan and her parents were inspired by a case last year in Pecos, Texas, about 100 miles from Alpine, where two students claimed to be valedictorian amid confusion over a “glitch” in the school’s tabulations. One of the students — with professional legal representation — filed for a restraining order and sought an injunction to block Pecos High School from naming its valedictorian. After Sullivan could not get a lawyer, her parents were disappointed but willing to drop the matter. But she refused. She got advice and records from the family in the case in Pecos, using the petition in that case as a guide to start writing her own. Her parents — her father, a rancher; her mother, a forensic interviewer — read it over and helped her tidy up the language. “We aren’t even close to being lawyers,” Sullivan said. In Alpine, a town of roughly 6,000 people in Texas’ Big Bend Country, some who know Sullivan said they were surprised she would take this on. There are other ways to spend one’s last summer before college. (She plans to attend the College of Charleston in South Carolina and major in biophysics with the aim of going into medicine.) But she had always been serious about school and a bit steely in her resolve. “She’s already going to college, she already has scholarships,” said Teresa Todd, a local government lawyer who is a longtime friend of Sullivan’s mother and whose sons are close in age to Sullivan. “She worked really hard for this, and I think all kids deserve to know where they fall in the pecking order.” “Kids have to show their work,” Todd added. “Why doesn’t the school have to show their work?” She said she offered some advice to Sullivan ahead of her hearing: “Be herself. Be respectful. Don’t let the other side get you off your game.” Sullivan conceded some nervousness before the hearing, especially after filings from the school district’s lawyers cited a slew of legal precedents and were peppered with terminology she did not know. But overall, she was confident. “I have all the evidence,” she said. “I have all the facts. And no one knows it as well as I know it.” All sorts of cases land in the 394th District Court, whose jurisdiction covers five counties roughly equivalent in size to the country's nine smallest states combined. The court hears criminal cases, divorce proceedings, and now a fight over high school grading. Judge Roy B. Ferguson has a reputation for taking the judicial medley in stride. His courtroom had a flash of viral fame in February when a video clip of a lawyer trapped behind a filter that made him appear to be a fuzzy white kitten in a Zoom hearing boomeranged around the internet. (“I’m not a cat,” the lawyer said.) Ferguson found the humor in it. He added a reference to the unlikely episode to the court’s website and accepted an invitation to discuss it at a symposium on remote judicial hearings in Poland. In a recent criminal proceeding, when a lawyer apologized for audio complications, Ferguson replied, “You’re not a cat, so you’re one step ahead!” With Sullivan, he was patient and explained procedure in a way he would not have to with a professional. When she asked a question that was too broad, he encouraged her to narrow the scope. (He often presides over high school mock trials, among them, the State of Texas v. Luke Skywalker.) Kelley Kalchthaler, a lawyer representing the school district, argued that Sullivan had not exhausted the district’s grievance process. “We don’t think the court has jurisdiction over this case,” she said, “and all parties should be dismissed.” She also raised objections to much of the evidence Sullivan wanted to include, contending that it was hearsay or questioning the relevance to the case. In several instances, Ferguson agreed. “All right, Ms. Sullivan, are you ready to present evidence in support of your request?” Ferguson said. “You bear the burden here for this temporary injunction.” Sullivan laid out her case. “It’s not an accurate reflection of my high school career,” she said of her final transcript, “so it’s already done irreparable damage.” She wanted an independent audit of honor graduates’ grades. She did not get that on Friday. Ferguson ruled that the dispute needed to go through the school district’s grievance process. Still, the case was not closed. If she was not pleased with the outcome, the judge told her, she could come back to court. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Man arrested after posting a viral video of him eating a snake that he claimed would 'keep COVID-19 at bay'

    The man, known only as Vadivelu, from Tamil Naidu, India, was arrested and fined after sharing a video of him ripping a snake in two and devouring it.

  • Unvaccinated people on TikTok are fantasizing they'll be 'lone survivors' of the COVID-19 pandemic

    Vaccine misinformation has been spreading on TikTok since the start of the COVID-19 global pandemic.