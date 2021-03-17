Bond Traders Revive Inflation Bets With Fed’s Easy-Policy Vow

Liz Capo McCormick and Daniela Sirtori-Cortina
(Bloomberg) -- Bond traders ramped up bets on faster growth and inflation on Wednesday after Federal Reserve officials reiterated projections that they’ll hold rates near zero through 2023.

The signal of continued ultra-loose policy drove the Treasuries yield curve sharply steeper, with the gap from 5 to 30 years posting one of its biggest days of widening in recent months. Market measures of inflation expectations surged to multiyear highs, and the dollar fell along with shorter-maturity yields as traders edged away from bets the Fed would start tightening as soon as late next year.

The 10-year Treasury yield was higher on the day as Fed Chair Jerome Powell again indicated he wasn’t concerned over the recent surge in long-term yields -- with his focus still on whether financial conditions remained accommodative.

The Fed will allow an inflation overshoot, which “will keep the curve steepening as investors pencil in higher inflation risk premium, which should put upward pressure on the long-end of the curve,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, senior U.S. rates strategist at TD Securities.

There was another element that may have been pressuring long-maturity yields higher. Powell stayed silent at his press briefing over whether the Fed will agree to banks’ request to extend a capital break that helped calm the Treasury market last year but is set to expire this month. He said there will be an announcement on that “in coming days.” But the Fed’s decision Wednesday to increase the size of the counterparty limit for its overnight reverse repo facility led some traders to speculate the Fed won’t extend the break.

Ten-year yields rose 2 basis points to 1.64%. But in shorter maturities, yields sank, with the 5-year down several basis points as the Fed’s signals led traders to slightly scale back wagers on tightening as soon as late 2022.

Seven of 18 Fed officials predicted higher rates by the end of 2023, compared with 5 of 17 at the December meeting, according to the latest Federal Open Market Committee quarterly economic projections. Still that left the median forecast unchanged at zero rates through 2023.

“We’re not going to act pre-emptively based on forecasts,” Powell told reporters virtually following the decision, adding that it’ll take time to convince people that they’re willing to stick to that.

The Fed expects that a bump in inflation this year will be short-lived. Officials saw their preferred measure of price pressures slowing to 2% next year following a spike to 2.4% in 2021, according to the projections.

Powell “wants to let their words and their commitment to low short-term rates do all the work on policy accommodation,” said Thomas Graff, a portfolio manager at Brown Advisory.

(Updates yield levels.)

