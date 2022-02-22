Bond Traders’ U.S. Inflation Outlook Hits Record as Oil Rallies

(Bloomberg) -- Bond investors’ short-term U.S. inflation expectations jumped to a record as oil, natural gas and coal surged, with geopolitical worries adding to concern about already elevated price pressures.

Two-year U.S. breakeven rates on Treasury inflation-protected securities -- or the difference between those yields and the ones on typical Treasuries -- climbed as much as nine basis points to about 3.75%, the highest since Bloomberg started compiling the data in 2004. The five-year gauge increased six basis points to 2.99%. The longer-term inflation expectations rose less, with the 10-year breakeven rate up four basis points to 2.48%. It’s well below the multi-year high of 2.78% set in November.

Brent oil closed in on $100 a barrel, after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an order to send what he called “peacekeeping forces” to the two breakaway areas of Ukraine that he officially recognized on Monday. U.S. central bankers are confronting the hottest inflation in 40 years and will get more information on how their preferred gauge of price pressures performed in January later this week. Consumer confidence fell in February to the lowest since September as expectations for growth and financial prospects softened amid elevated inflation.

“It’s a stagflationary shock,” said James Athey, investment director at Aberdeen Asset Management. “The Russia situation is very much a contradictory influence on Treasuries.”

Higher oil prices means a more hawkish Federal Reserve, higher costs of living and lower growth, which should lead to a higher front-end yields and lower long-end yields, he said.

The breakeven curve has been inverted since last year, meaning that investors expect elevated inflation in the next few years will eventually fade. The five-year inflation gauge is 52 basis points above the 10-year rate, a record high.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose about 1 basis points to 1.95%, compared with 2.06% set last week, which was the highest level since 2019. Two-year yields increased more, climbing 5 basis points to 1.52%. The move narrowed the difference between the two yields to 42 basis points.

U.S. short-term rates face a supply test in the form of the monthly two-year note auction at 1 p.m. eastern time. It is likely to draw a yield of about 1.50%, the highest since December 2019. The January auction drew 0.99%, and an increase of that magnitude hasn’t occurred since 2004.

Swap traders signaled the latest escalation has done little to alter the assumption that the Fed will raise interest rates at most of the seven meetings left in 2022. A 25-basis point hike next month is fully priced, and markets see more than a 20% chance for a 50-basis point move at the meeting. While New York Fed President John Williams leaned against a half-point increase, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman suggested that such a move could be on the table if incoming readings on inflation come in too high.

Volatility in the U.S. bond market has picked up in February as expectations for a withdrawal of central bank stimulus collide with haven bids amid escalating tensions in Ukraine. Treasuries had lost 3% this year, already exceeding the 2.3% decline in the full-year of 2021.

