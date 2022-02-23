Biden’s Russian Bond Ban Gives a Jolt to Global Debt Traders

Sydney Maki and Garfield Reynolds
5 min read
(Bloomberg) -- U.S. sanctions on Russia’s sovereign debt put global investors on notice that the securities could tumble further even after the steep declines they’ve experienced as the Ukraine crisis escalated.

While the measures President Joe Biden announced stopped short of more dramatic action that could significantly limit the country’s access to funding, Tuesday’s action was a warning salvo. Investors remain wary of potential further moves that could affect a wider range of Russian banks, or even extend to limits on the country’s ability to convert rubles for foreign currencies.

Many U.S.-related investors -- who already face restrictions on buying Russian government bonds in the primary market -- won’t be allowed to buy in the secondary market any securities that are newly issued after March 1. The primary market appears to be the main target, but there could be knock-on effects for already existing debt and potential risks later on as Russia contemplates potential refinancing.

“In the short term, this is unlikely to have a major impact on Russia’s economy,” said Clay Lowery, executive vice president for the Institute of International Finance. “But in the longer term, this action, combined with other actions from European countries, is likely to hinder Russia’s economic growth.”

The sanctions, and potential for further measures, add to the pressure on Russian assets that have dropped sharply as the Ukraine crisis escalated.

The cost of insuring Russian debt through credit default swaps has skyrocketed to around 342 basis points, compared to just over 100 basis points in mid-December. Popular exchange-traded funds that buy Russian equities also sold off on Tuesday, with the $1.4 billion VanEck Russia ETF slumping the most since the coronavirus shocked global markets in March 2020.

The ruble, meanwhile is down more than 5% so far this year, the worst-performing major currency in the world.

A senior U.S. administration official told reporters that the debt sanctions are mainly aimed at the primary market, which is what matters in terms of raising money. The official said that Europe has implemented a very similar measure.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Wednesday he would ban the issuance and distribution of new Russian government debt in Japan.

“As long as it doesn’t include existing Russian debt, we and markets will be OK,” said Jack McIntyre, a portfolio manager at Brandywine Global Investment Management in Philadelphia. “Because we can sell our position if warranted or add to it. These were not tough sanctions -- by design.”

Investor perceptions that the sanctions are more of a warning shot than a shock-and-awe move were underscored by the rebound in Hong Kong-traded aluminum producer United Co Rusal. It rose as much as 9% Wednesday, tracking a rebound in global risk assets, as traders signaled the U.S. had avoided the harshest restrictions. That still leaves Rusal, which gets about a quarter of its revenue from Russia, down almost 25% since Feb. 17.

While the sanctions mean Russia will be unable to borrow abroad for a while, the country is well positioned to get by without foreign funding, said Guido Chamorro, London-based co-head of emerging-market hard-currency debt at Pictet Asset Management. Twin surpluses, low foreign debt levels and high reserves mean the nation is relatively self sufficient , he said.

“It makes it much harder from Russia to issue external debt, but they really don’t need it,” wrote Cathy Hepworth, head of emerging markets debt at PGIM Fixed Income, which oversees $72 billion in EM debt. Still, “if sanctions are intensified down the road (i.e. on more Russian banks), it may make it a bit more complicated for local banks to have as much capacity for local debt.”

U.S. residents held roughly $14 billion of long-term bonds from Russian issuers as of December -- a little more than Turkish bonds, but less than half of American holdings of Norwegian debt, according to the Treasury.

The nation’s bonds -- closed for the day as Biden spoke -- earlier slumped in anticipation. Russia’s eurobonds due in 2028 fell by 3.7 cents to 136 cents on the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, the lowest since 2015. The extra yield investors now demand to hold Russian sovereign debt over U.S. Treasuries rose 50 basis points on Tuesday to 330 basis points, based on JPMorgan Chase & Co. indexes.

Some local Russian markets will be closed on Wednesday for the Defender of the Fatherland holiday.

‘First Round’

During a previous period of tension with Russia in 2018, the U.S. Treasury Department warned that sanctioning the sovereign debt market would risk global financial turmoil. Now investors are weighing the odds of further sanctions -- and how they could manifest in markets.

If “there is no more escalation, then we might not see much additional selling as prices have already adjusted,” said Pictet’s Chamorro. “But if there is additional escalation that results in additional stronger sanctions, then all bets are off.”

Stronger sanctions could stoke larger moves to the downside across all Russian assets, he said, from eurobonds to the ruble.

“I think this was only a first round of sanctions where they are keeping the most punitive ones in reserve depending on how things develop on the ground,” said Jens Nystedt, a senior money manager at Emso Asset Management.

(Updates with details throughout)

