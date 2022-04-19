Bond Yields Jump; Asia Stocks Set for Steady Start: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks look set for a steady open Wednesday as investors weigh cross-currents including a rally in U.S. shares, a surge in Treasury yields and lower oil prices.

Futures rose for Japan and Australia, while Hong Kong’s were steady. U.S. contracts fell following an after-hours Netflix Inc. slump on disappointing subscriber numbers, which tempered the optimism from the S&P 500 rally.

Treasury yields jumped across the curve Tuesday. Short-end rates led the move, while the 30-year yield rose above 3% for the first time in three years. Expectations of sharp Federal Reserve policy tightening to tackle high inflation continue to build. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said interest rates will probably rise above the neutral level.

Oil held losses after the International Monetary Fund cut its global growth forecast amid Russia’s war in Ukraine and China’s Covid lockdowns.

Investors are waiting to see whether loan prime rates fall in China. Measures to support the Covid-hit economy have so far failed to impress investors. The offshore yuan was around its weakest level in six months.

Fed tightening, the war and China’s parlous economic outlook continue to shape market sentiment. A top IMF official warned that stock and bond markets are vulnerable because the Fed and other central banks may be forced to tighten monetary policy more than anticipated to contain inflation.

“Even though you are seeing slightly more attractive, maybe substantially more attractive, valuations across the curve on a day like today, you’re not yet seeing a big flood toward duration because of that uncertainty around the Fed’s quantitative tightening program,” Lauren Goodwin, economist and portfolio strategist at New York Life Investments, said on Bloomberg Television.

Meanwhile, the yen extended its drop against the dollar to a 14th day as traders focused on the widening gap between Japanese and U.S. interest rates.

What to watch this week:

Earnings include American Express, China Telecom, Tesla

EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

China loan prime rates, Wednesday

Federal Reserve Beige Book, Wednesday

French presidential election debate, Wednesday

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, due to speak, Wednesday

Euro zone CPI, U.S. initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell, ECB President Christine Lagarde discuss global economy at IMF event, Thursday

Manufacturing PMIs: Euro zone, France, Germany, U.K, Friday

Bank of England’s Andrew Bailey to speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.4% as of 7:21 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 1.6%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.8%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 2.2%

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.7%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index future climb 0.6%

Hang Seng Index futures were little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4%

The euro was at $1.0787

The Japanese yen was at 129.27 per dollar, down 0.3%

The offshore yuan was at 6.4188 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced eight basis points to 2.94%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5%% to $102.83 a barrel

Gold was at $1,949.27 an ounce

