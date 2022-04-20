U.S. Futures Rise as Yields Sink; Asia Seen Muted: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures climbed and Asian stocks look set for a steady start Thursday as investors mull a slide in Treasury yields.

Nasdaq 100 contracts outperformed after the gauge declined, with streaming and media companies dragged down by a more than 30% slump in Netflix Inc. Futures edged higher in Japan and Australia, but declined in Hong Kong. The S&P 500 ended little changed. Tesla Inc. rose in extended trading after earnings beat estimates.

Treasury yields tumbled from this year’s highs. Ten-year yields retreated 10 basis points as investors are starting to see value after the rout. Robust demand for an auction of 20-year bonds added fuel to the rally. A dollar gauge declined.

Chinese equities are likely to remain under pressure as investors assess the scope for policy support. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index of the nation’s shares traded in the U.S. tumbled almost 5%.

In an ominous sign for risk assets, U.S. 10-year real yields briefly turned positive for the first time since March 2020 as traders continued to build bets on an aggressive series of rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. Investors remain wary about the challenges to global growth from the war in Ukraine and the potential of a peak in inflation.

The U.S. economy grew at a moderate pace through mid-April, but rising prices and geopolitical developments created uncertainty and clouded the outlook for future growth, the Fed said in its Beige Book survey released Wednesday.

“Strong demand allowed firms to pass through input cost increases in consumers,” Carol Kong, a strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a note. “The anecdotal evidence supports our view the FOMC is well behind the curve and needs to tighten policy aggressively.”

What to watch this week:

Euro zone CPI, U.S. initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell, ECB President Christine Lagarde discuss global economy at IMF event, Thursday

Manufacturing PMIs: Euro zone, France, Germany, U.K, Friday

Bank of England’s Andrew Bailey to speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.4% as of 7:34 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 was little changed

Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.6%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.5%

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.3%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures gained 0.4%

Hang Seng Index futures dropped 0.7%

Currencies

The Japanese yen traded at 128.18 per dollar, down 0.3%

The offshore yuan was at 6.4458 per dollar

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.6%

The euro was at $1.0848

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined 10 basis points to 2.83%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was at $102.19 a barrel

Gold was little changed at $1,955.67 an ounce

