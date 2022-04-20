U.S. Futures Rise as Yields Sink; Asia Seen Muted: Markets Wrap

U.S. Futures Rise as Yields Sink; Asia Seen Muted: Markets Wrap
Andreea Papuc
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures climbed and Asian stocks look set for a steady start Thursday as investors mull a slide in Treasury yields.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Nasdaq 100 contracts outperformed after the gauge declined, with streaming and media companies dragged down by a more than 30% slump in Netflix Inc. Futures edged higher in Japan and Australia, but declined in Hong Kong. The S&P 500 ended little changed. Tesla Inc. rose in extended trading after earnings beat estimates.

Treasury yields tumbled from this year’s highs. Ten-year yields retreated 10 basis points as investors are starting to see value after the rout. Robust demand for an auction of 20-year bonds added fuel to the rally. A dollar gauge declined.

Chinese equities are likely to remain under pressure as investors assess the scope for policy support. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index of the nation’s shares traded in the U.S. tumbled almost 5%.

In an ominous sign for risk assets, U.S. 10-year real yields briefly turned positive for the first time since March 2020 as traders continued to build bets on an aggressive series of rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. Investors remain wary about the challenges to global growth from the war in Ukraine and the potential of a peak in inflation.

The U.S. economy grew at a moderate pace through mid-April, but rising prices and geopolitical developments created uncertainty and clouded the outlook for future growth, the Fed said in its Beige Book survey released Wednesday.

“Strong demand allowed firms to pass through input cost increases in consumers,” Carol Kong, a strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a note. “The anecdotal evidence supports our view the FOMC is well behind the curve and needs to tighten policy aggressively.”

Will value stocks finally outperform growth peers? What will be the best-performing EM stock market for the rest of 2022? “Rotations” is the theme of this week’s MLIV Pulse survey. Participation takes one minute and is anonymous, so please click here to get involved.

What to watch this week:

  • Euro zone CPI, U.S. initial jobless claims, Thursday

  • Fed Chair Jerome Powell, ECB President Christine Lagarde discuss global economy at IMF event, Thursday

  • Manufacturing PMIs: Euro zone, France, Germany, U.K, Friday

  • Bank of England’s Andrew Bailey to speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures rose 0.4% as of 7:34 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 was little changed

  • Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.6%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.5%

  • Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.3%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures gained 0.4%

  • Hang Seng Index futures dropped 0.7%

Currencies

  • The Japanese yen traded at 128.18 per dollar, down 0.3%

  • The offshore yuan was at 6.4458 per dollar

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.6%

  • The euro was at $1.0848

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined 10 basis points to 2.83%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude was at $102.19 a barrel

  • Gold was little changed at $1,955.67 an ounce

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • USD/JPY Set Up for Reversal Top Amid Intervention Fears

    The direction of the USD/JPY on Wednesday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to 128.891.

  • Netflix Stock Price Drops 35%, Posting Biggest Fall Since 2004

    Shares turned in their biggest fall since 2004 after the streaming giant reported that it lost subscribers in the first quarter.

  • U.S. trains Ukrainians on howitzer artillery

    Ukrainian soldiers are learning to use howitzers sent by the U.S. The training takes a week -- time they may not have before Russia's offensive hits full throttle. David Martin has the details.

  • IMF says yen falls driven by fundamentals, urges BOJ to keep easy policy

    TOKYO (Reuters) -The yen's recent declines have been driven by fundamentals and would be no reason for Japan to change its economic policy, including the central bank's ultra-low interest rates, a senior International Monetary Fund (IMF) official said. The currency has plunged to two-decade lows against the dollar with the Bank of Japan (BOJ) continuing to defend its ultra-low rate policy in contrast with heightening chances of aggressive rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve. "What we're seeing so far on the yen is driven by fundamentals," Sanjaya Panth, deputy director of the IMF's Asia and Pacific Department, told Reuters late on Wednesday.

  • Amazon, SpaceX snag NASA space communications contracts

    Amazon's satellite venture, SpaceX's Starlink network and other satellite firms on Wednesday won a combined $278.5 million in contracts from NASA to demonstrate communications in space as the U.S. space agency moves to replace its current satellite network in orbit with privately-built systems. NASA is increasingly looking to rely on private space companies for its operations and wants to stimulate more commercial activity in areas from space communications to sending humans to orbit. Amazon's Project Kuiper, a planned network of over 3,000 satellites built to beam broadband internet to remote regions, won $67 million, while SpaceX's Starlink venture, a larger satellite-internet network with some 2,000 satellites in space already, received $70 million.

  • European Stocks Advance Amid Earnings as Bond Selloff Pauses

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks gained as a flurry of corporate earnings reassured investors that profits can overcome economic hurdles while U.S. Treasury yields pulled back. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With MoscowIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceT

  • Most Stocks Gain in Seesaw Session as Bonds Rally: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Most U.S. stocks rose with earnings in focus, while Treasuries rallied as a growing chorus of money managers said inflation is nearing a peak and rate-hike bets are overdone.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With MoscowBillionaire’s Abrupt Death Leaves

  • Leading Putin ally predicts Mariupol victory on Thursday

    Russian forces said they will seize the Mariupol steel plant that is the last main stronghold of resistance in the besieged city on Thursday after Ukraine proposed talks on evacuating troops and civilians there. Mariupol would be the biggest city to be seized by Russia since invading Ukraine eight weeks ago in an attack that has taken longer than some military analysts expected, seen over five million people flee abroad and turned towns and cities to rubble. "Before lunchtime, or after lunch, Azovstal will be completely under the control of the forces of the Russian Federation," Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Russia's republic of Chechnya, whose forces have been fighting in Ukraine, said of the steel plant.

  • 'New sheriff in town': Receiver Agiye Hall to transfer from Alabama to Texas

    Agiye Hall appeared in seven games this past season as a true freshman for Alabama. The 6-3, 195-pound Hall turned four catches into 72 yards.

  • Brooklyn Nets’ Ben Simmons cleared for contact

    Ben Simmons clears another hurdle as he prepares to make his debut for the Brooklyn Nets.

  • Former Alabama football receiver Agiye Hall transferring to Texas

    Agiye Hall, who was suspended from the Alabama football team this spring, announced Tuesday that he's transferring to Texas.

  • Exxon sees carbon capture market at $4 trillion by 2050

    Exxon Mobil Corp. estimates there will be a $4 trillion market by 2050 for capturing carbon dioxide and storing it underground, the company said in a presentation on Tuesday. That is about 60% of the $6.5 trillion market the U.S. largest crude producer estimates for oil and gas by then. Carbon capture is an important emissions reduction technology, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

  • CDC Asks DOJ to Appeal Transportation Mask Mandate Ruling

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it has asked the Justice Department to appeal a federal judge's ruling that overturned a federal mask mandate for air travel and public transportation.

  • Lockheed Martin stock falls on mixed earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Lockheed Martin.

  • Sequoia, Prosus Back Saudi Food Startup Raising $170 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- Sequoia Capital India and Prosus NV have backed a $170 million funding round for Saudi Arabian food and beverage technology startup Foodics, as global investors increasingly seek to back fast-growing firms in the Middle East.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop, ‘About-Face’ on AdsUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China S

  • Crude Oil Markets Pull Back on Tuesday

    The crude oil markets fell during the trading session on Tuesday as we continue to see a lot of volatility in this market.

  • Spotify (SPOT) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q1 Release

    Spotify (SPOT) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Goldman Sachs Boosts Hiring of Dealmakers in Singapore

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is hiring senior investment bankers in Singapore, according to people with knowledge of the matter, as the U.S. lender looks to bolster its dealmaking capabilities in Southeast Asia.Most Read from BloombergNetflix Breaks Its Own Rules After Subscriber Losses Batter SharesKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellencePutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsTwitter Has a

  • AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile’s Earnings Are Coming. What to Expect.

    Telecom stocks have been on a tear in 2022. The next round of earnings reports for the sector should offer clues on whether the streak will continue.

  • Billionaire Trade Desk CEO Gets $830 Million in Pay to Fight Google

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s not a googol, but Trade Desk Inc.’s nine-figure compensation package for founder Jeff Green is the largest yet disclosed for any chief executive officer in 2021.Most Read from BloombergNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadeIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsThe Ventura, California-based ad-tech c