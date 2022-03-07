Gazprom Is Said to Make $1.3 Billion Debt Payment in Dollars

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Eliza Ronalds-Hannon, Katia Porzecanski and Irene García Pérez
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

(Bloomberg) -- Some holders of a $1.3 billion Gazprom PJSC bond due Monday said they received payment in dollars, even after Russian President Vladimir Putin gave issuers the option of repaying foreign-currency debt in rubles.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Bondholders said they received cash to pay off the bonds Monday, according to the people with knowledge of the payments, who declined to be identified because they aren’t authorized to speak publicly about the matter. A spokesperson for the company didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Although the company last week was already in the process of servicing the dollar debt maturity and a coupon payment on another bond, there was growing concern that a Saturday decree from Putin allowing borrowers to repay their debt in rubles would disrupt the payment. It underscores just how uncertain investors have been since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine prompted the U.S. and its allies to slap multiple sanctions on Moscow, and Moscow’s numerous capital controls introduced within the past two weeks.

Adding to the confusion, Russia has also said creditors in countries that haven’t imposed sanctions may be able to receive the payment in foreign currency, provided companies get special permission. The countries deemed “unfriendly” include the U.S., the U.K., Japan and European Union members. Bloomberg spoke to bondholders based in the EU.

It’s possible, however, that Gazprom’s payment process was too far gone to be impacted by Putin’s recent directives. The payment was meant to be transferred to bondholders by the settlement bank on March 4, a day before Putin’s decree. While the bonds are Gazprom’s, they were issued by Gaz Capital SA, a special purpose vehicle incorporated in Luxembourg.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Putin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in Doubt

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia and Russian companies will be allowed to pay foreign creditors in rubles on securities including those denominated in other currencies, according to a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, as a way to service debt while capital controls remain in place.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUk

  • Morgan Stanley Sees Russia Set for Venezuela-Style Debt Default

    (Bloomberg) -- The odds of Russia making its foreign debt payments are diminishing as bond prices fall, recession in the nation looms and various payment restrictions pile up after the invasion of Ukraine, according to Morgan Stanley & Co.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed

  • Russia Says Sanctions Determine If Foreign Bondholders Get Paid

    (Bloomberg) -- Sanctions imposed on Russia will determine if international investors are able to collect debt payments on sovereign bonds denominated in foreign currencies, according to the Finance Ministry in Moscow.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Jumps Near

  • EU Divided Over Russian Oil Sanctions as Calls for Ban Grow

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union governments are divided over whether to join the U.S. in potentially banning Russian oil imports, as several member states push the option as a way to add pressure on President Vladimir Putin after his invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pre

  • Ukraine news – live: Putin makes demands to stop invasion as Zelensky vows revenge on Russian forces

    Civilians from Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mariupol and Sumy will be allowed to escape Ukraine today, Russia said

  • Putin decrees foreign bond holders to be paid in rubles

    Russia and Russian companies will be allowed to pay foreign creditors in rubles, under a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, as a way to service debt while capital controls remain in place, Bloomberg reported Sunday.

  • Putin’s ruble work-around still leaves bond payments in doubt

    His decree establishes temporary rules for sovereign and corporate debtors to make payments to creditors from “countries that engage in hostile activities” against Russia.

  • John Bolton Says Putin Isn't Unstable -- He's A 'Cold, Hard, Calculating Man'

    The former national security adviser said Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely irritated at the performance of his country's military in Ukraine.

  • Boris Johnson says UK will announce new energy supply strategy

    The PM warned that Europe could not simply ban the use of oil and gas overnight but that countries should move together quickly to look beyond Russia for energy supplies.

  • Netflix Is Shutting All Services in Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- Netflix Inc. is shutting its operations in Russia, one of the largest media companies to pull out of the market following the attack on Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Climbs as Chance of Russian Ban Spurs Supply Crisis FearsNo new cus

  • Europe Eyes Grains Import Waiver Amid War Shock, Spain Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union could consider temporarily lifting a ban on imports of genetically modified grains from the U.S. and South America to help farmers struggling with supply disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine, according to Spain’s Agriculture Minister Luis Planas.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Up

  • U.S. Retirement Funds, Heavy on Stocks, Brace for Losses

    Volatile stock markets are eroding the retirement savings of America’s teachers and firefighters after public pension systems ended last year with equity holdings at a 10-year high. Public pension funds had a median 61% of their assets in stocks as of Dec. 31, up from 54% 10 years ago, according to Wilshire Trust Universe Comparison Service. Since then, the Russia-Ukraine War and expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this month have battered equity prices, reducing those holdings by billions of dollars.

  • Civilians Flee Toward Kyiv Over Destroyed Bridge in Irpin

    At least 10,000 civilians have evacuated from Irpin to Kyiv across the ruins of a destroyed bridge over the past few days, according to France 24.Civilians are fleeing the Russian invasion and attempting to reach the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, which is still controlled by Ukraine. To do so, they must cross a bridge destroyed by the Ukrainian military to slow the Russian advance. Civilians use planks of wood to walk across the ruins of the bridge.President Zelensky denounced Russia after civilians in Irpin were killed by shelling: “They were just trying to get out of town. To escape. The whole family. How many such families have died in Ukraine. We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will punish everyone who committed atrocities in this war.” Credit: Suspilne News via Storyful

  • Ruble Indicated at Record Low Offshore on Talk of Oil Embargo

    (Bloomberg) -- The Russian ruble was indicated down 14% at a record low in offshore trading on fears of a ban on Russian crude imports.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Climbs as Chance of Russian Ban Spurs Supply Crisis FearsThe currency fell to 142.46 against

  • Alberta oil can be a solution to U.S. energy supply crunch - minister

    Alberta, Canada's main oil-producing region, can help alleviate the global oil supply crunch caused by energy disruptions, Alberta energy minister, Sonya Savage, said on Sunday. Alberta has some spare pipeline and rail capacity and can move more oil to the United States, Savage said in Houston ahead of the CERAWeek energy conference by S&P Global. "We are the solution, not Venezuela and others," Savage told Reuters, an apparent reference to U.S. sending a delegation to Caracas last week to discuss an easing of U.S. oil sanctions.

  • European shares skid to 1-year low on Russia oil ban prospects

    European stocks hit a one-year low on Monday, with German and French shares set to confirm a bear market as the United States and Western allies weigh a ban on importing Russian oil, raising fears of a spike in inflation dragging economic growth. The German DAX and France's CAC 40 have shed more than 20% from their record closing highs on Jan. 5 and were on course to confirm bear market levels. Brent crude prices soared to near $130 a barrel, their highest since 2008 after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States and European allies were exploring banning imports of Russian oil in retaliation to its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Russian rouble hits new record low in thin offshore trade

    Russia's rouble tumbled to a fresh record low in thin offshore trade on Monday, with local markets closed for trading until at least Wednesday. The rouble weakened to 133.5 to the dollar after closing at 121.037 on Friday, according to Refinitiv data. On the EBS trading platform, the rouble weakened as far as 141.00 to the dollar.

  • Retail Traders Power Bed Bath & Beyond’s Surge on Cohen Shake-Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Retail investors are betting that activist investor Ryan Cohen can strike again in his push for a shake-up at Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Climbs as Chance of Russian Ban Spurs Supply Crisis FearsThe home goods retailer

  • Russian banks turn to China as Visa, Mastercard suspend business

    The central bank of Russia advised its citizens to use cash abroad.

  • Indians stock up cooking oil, fuel, fearing shortages amid Ukraine war

    Indians are stocking up vegetable oil and fuel, fearing that Russia's invasion of Ukraine may cause an edible oil shortage, while a rally in global crude oil prices may lead New Delhi to aggressively raise fuel prices as elections conclude in key states. A more than 20% jump in edible oil prices in less than a month and fake viral messages regarding shortages on social media have triggered panic buying in India, which fulfils more than two-thirds of its cooking oil demand through imports. India imports more than 90% of its sunflower oil from Russia and Ukraine, though sunflower oil accounts for about 14% of its total edible oil imports.