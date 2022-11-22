Bondi Beast: ‘Loving’ grandfather identified as serial rapist who assaulted 31 women across 15 years

Police have identified a serial rapist who sexually assaulted 31 women for three decades as Keith Simms, who died in February this year (Twitter/@7NewsSydney)

Police in Sydney have identified a serial rapist who sexually assaulted 31 women over the course of 15 years.

Using DNA technology, police identified Keith Simms, 66, as the “beast of Bondi” and linked him to 12 rapes.

The means used in those attacks also linked him to 19 other crimes between 1986 and 2001, reported 7news.com.au.

Police in New South Wales said he targeted women in the eastern suburbs of Sydney between the ages of 14 and 55, entering their homes or often abducting them while they were out on a walk or jogging.

“Police were told the man was always either armed with a knife or threatened the presence of a knife and spoke with an Australian accent,” they said.

His victims had given the same description and identified him as 160-180cm tall, with a dark complexion, brown eyes and a wide nose.

Simms also kept his face covered and wore casual clothes like tracksuits, hoodies or football shorts.

Simms died in February this year, just months ahead of officers being able to question him.

Police said DNA links would offer solace to his victims.

In 2019, authorities mapped out 324 individuals from five branches on Simms’ family tree.

They then narrowed it down to 120 people and ruled out members on the basis of age and known location at the time of the attacks.

In September, samples taken from victims matched Simms’ perfectly, reported the BBC.

Investigators who broke the news to Simms’ family said they were “shocked”.

“We met with his wife and she was absolutely shocked,” Detective Sergeant Shelley Johns was quoted as saying to The Daily Telegraph.

“She couldn’t believe the man she knew could have done these things.”

Friends and family had described him as a loving father, grandfather and community member.

Investigating officials reached out to the victims and informed them that while their attacker has been identified, legal action cannot be taken due to his death.