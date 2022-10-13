Bondi Rescue: Hatfield boy who saved toddler surprised by TV hero

An Australian TV star surprised a boy who saved a drowning toddler by turning up at a pub to congratulate him.

Bruce Hopkins, a lifeguard who stars in the reality show Bondi Rescue, wanted to meet 10-year-old Cooper Adams after hearing about his heroics.

Cooper, from Hatfield, Hertfordshire, saved a drowning child in August and told the BBC he was inspired by his favourite TV show.

Mr Hopkins, known as Hoppo, saw the BBC article and arranged the surprise.

"I've come all the way over to England to chat to Cooper because he is amazing. He spotted a three-year-old in trouble and alerted his father who rescued him," he said.

"Cooper, it was great to meet you and what a great job you've done."

Cooper was on holiday in Mudeford, Dorset, when he spotted the child flailing around in the water.

He said he recognised the signs of drowning from studying the show and his favourite lifeguard, Hoppo.

Cooper (right) was on the beach with his seven-year-old brother Lewis when the incident happened

Cooper said he would never forget meeting his hero.

"I couldn't believe it when Hoppo walked in. My mum had kept it a secret and it was an amazing surprise.

"I love watching Bondi Rescue, so it felt like a dream meeting Hoppo in real life," he said.

Christine Adams, her husband Ben and other son Lewis said they were very proud of Cooper

Bondi Rescue follows the lives of the Waverley Council professional lifeguards who patrol Bondi beach in Sydney.

As head lifeguard, Hoppo has appeared in 16 seasons of the hit television show, which has been shown in 100 countries.

Hoppo gave Cooper a note congratulating him on the rescue

Cooper watches the show with his father Ben, who is Australian. The family are visiting the country next year, when they plan to reunite with Hoppo, who has invited them to meet the other lifeguards who star in the show.

"We're going to Australia in February and I really can't wait to see Hoppo again," Cooper added.

