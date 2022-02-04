Bonds cut in half for suspect charged with murder

Feb. 4—A suspect charged with murder in connection with a homicide in Hunt County early last month has had his bonds reduced by half.

Still, Markethon Antquone Heath of Greenville remained in custody at the Hunt County Detention Center on Thursday, charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the Jan. 3 shooting death of Christopher Alan Hudson Jr. of Greenville.

Heath had been being held on a $500,000 bond on the murder charge, $150,000 on the aggravated assault charge and a total of $3,000 in connection with two misdemeanor arrest warrants from April 2021.

Heath, 29, filed a writ of habeas corpus, seeking a reduction in his bonds.

During a Tuesday hearing in the 354th District Court, Judge Keli Aiken agreed to lower the bond on the murder charge to $250,000 and to $75,000 on the aggravated assault count.

Should Heath be released on bond, he would be required to wear an ankle monitor.

The remaining charges of possession of marijuana-less than two ounces and driving while license invalid were dismissed.

The Greenville Police Department reported that at approximately 9:56 p.m. Jan. 3 officers were dispatched to 4215 Spencer St. in reference to a gunshot victim. Two individuals had been shot. One victim was deceased, and the other had been taken to the hospital.

The name of the second reported victim has not been released.

Murder is a first degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison.

Aggravated assault is a second degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from two to 20 years in prison.

Heath has not yet been indicted on the charges by the Hunt County grand jury.

No additional hearings were immediately scheduled.