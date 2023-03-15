These Bonds Might Be Useful Investments For All Stages Of Life

New York --News Direct-- Compound Banc

Investing is a lifelong process that many recommend beginning as soon as they start earning money, but not all investment vehicles are suited for all stages of life. The choice of investment can change at different stages, whether someone is starting their career or is on the verge of retirement.

When young and single, people can generally take chances with their money — and potentially see a greater return on investment — than is possible when married with young children or approaching retirement.

But now, there’s an investment opportunity that brings potentially lucrative real estate investing to people at all stages of life.

Financial technology (fintech) company Compound Real Estate Bonds Inc. is offering real estate savings bonds that are accessible to everyone. For as little as $10, everyday investors can buy a Compound Real Estate Bond and receive a fixed 7.00% annual yield compound return on their investments. Compounding happens when earnings are reinvested to generate additional earnings over time.

It’s Easy To Buy Compound Bonds

Every day investors can use the company’s digital app to purchase Compound Bonds. Compound lends the investors funds to cash-generating mortgages, or invests in the properties. The borrowers repay Compound with interest on the loans, and the proceeds are disbursed — with interest — to bondholders.

Compound Bonds don’t have a maturity date, so investors can keep earning as long as they want or cash them out at any time. Compound doesn’t charge fees for maintenance, setup, redemption or advisers, which eliminates many roadblocks to real estate investing.

By investing bond proceeds in real estate, Compound gives its customers access to what historically has often been considered among the most stable investment classes. The company reports that it invests in high-quality real estate – including residential, commercial and industrial properties – which is intended to give it a diversified portfolio of income-producing properties and real estate related debt.

Story continues

Compound says its diversified real estate investing approach delivers outperformance by generating sustainable income and competitive capital returns.

Compared to the average low return one would earn if putting money in REITs, it might make more sense to invest in a Compound Bond generating 7.00%.

Compound Banc is a next generation financial technology company, not a traditional bank. We strive to unlock financial freedom for all by building a simple financial ecosystem that makes it possible for the everyday consumer to access assets that have historically been reserved for Wall Street, not Main Street. The firm is known for managing real estate bond offerings to non-accredited investors. Compound Real Estate Bonds (CREB) brings private real estate to the everyday investor’s portfolio without the complexity of it. CREB will invest bond proceeds in real estate debts investments and income-generating commercial real estate across key property types on a global basis. The firm is led by a team with decades of expertise in real estate and alternative asset management and indexing. Our professionals work in offices across the globe, united by a single purpose: unlocking access for everyday investors.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Contact Details

Client Relations Team

support@compoundbanc.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/these-bonds-might-be-useful-investments-for-all-stages-of-life-945743722