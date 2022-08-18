Bonds raised for accused Main Street shooters

Judge Leslie Ghiz raised the bonds Thursday for both men accused in the Aug. 7 shooting on Main Street in Over-the-Rhine that left nine people wounded, including one of the accused gunmen.

The Hamilton County Common Pleas judge raised the bond of Jarvis Barnes, 34, to $500,000 as additional charges were filed against him. He faces seven counts of felonious assault, seven counts of discharging a weapon near a prohibited premises and one count of carrying a weapon as a convicted felon.

Barnes appeared in court with his lawyer, Bernard Mundy. He pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Assistant prosecutor Jocelyn Chess said Barnes fired at least seven rounds "into a crowd of innocent people," but also said she doesn't believe he actually hit anyone.

Barnes' bond was set at $250,000 initially, but the charges of firing weapon near a prohibited premises had not been added at that time.

Chess said Barnes had a lengthy criminal record including convictions for theft, forgery, tampering with evidence and weapons violations. Mundy said his client is an Anderson High School graduate with strong ties to the community, a wife and five children with another one on the way.

Diablo McCoats, 29, faces 16 counts of felonious assault and one count of possessing a handgun as a convicted felon. He did not appear in court on Thursday, but his lawyer, Richard Magnus, spoke for him and entered a plea of not guilty to the charges.

Police said it was McCoats who fired the first shots on Main Street striking eight people in the crowd before Cincinnati Police officer Joe Shook fired once at him striking McCoats in the leg.

Ghiz questioned the initial bond set in the case, as it was lower than Barnes. Magnus said his client does not have as many criminal convictions as Barnes.

"He's not a virgin in the system, but this is his first violent felony {accusation), at least as an adult," Magnus said.

Magnus said his client went to Western Hills University High School and lives with his wife and mother. The lawyer argued that it would be inappropriate to raise the bond without notifying the victims in the case.

Ghiz said he could appeal the change if he felt it was warranted and set McCoats' bond at $750,000.

The judge ordered that both men be placed on GPS monitoring if either of them paid their bond. She also said she would move the cases forward as quickly as possible, but a date for the next hearing in the case was not scheduled.

McCoats and Barnes are being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center as the case progresses.

