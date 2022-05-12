Bonds Rally as Global Growth Risks Begin to Haunt Markets

Libby Cherry
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- US Treasuries and bonds in Europe rallied across the curve on Thursday as markets turned their attention to global growth risks posed by tighter central bank policies.

German 10-year bond yields fell as much as 11 basis points to 0.88%, the lowest level this month. US equivalent yields dropped 10 basis points to 2.82%, extending a decline for a fourth day.

“It seems the global growth downside has finally dawned on bond markets after shrugging the warning lights for weeks,” said Antoine Bouvet, rates strategist at ING Groep NV. “I think some of the responsibility lies with central banks, the European Central Bank turning more explicitly hawkish has allowed bonds to stop focusing only on inflation risk.”

Central banks including the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank appear determined to raise borrowing costs to tame surging inflation despite a slew of brewing economic risks, spurring concerns that tighter monetary policy may tip the world into a recession.

Some ECB policymakers have signalled openness to lifting the central bank’s deposit rate above zero before the end of the year. President Christine Lagarde indicated readiness to deliver the first rate hike since 2011 in July, marking a shift for the central bank long seen as a laggard among peers.

The stepchange comes despite continuing Covid-19 lockdowns in China and fears over energy supplies as tensions ratchet up between Europe and Russia. Markets are wagering on three 25-basis-point rate hikes from the ECB by year-end, according to money market pricing.

“In the eurozone, we expect inflation to keep rising until late summer,” said UniCredit SpA strategists including Luca Cazzulani in a note to clients on Thursday. “But after yesterday’s US CPI data, “peak-inflation” is the buzzword in markets, and this could help yields to consolidate at current levels or even lower.”

Markets will look to comments from Spanish central bank Governor Pablo Hernandez Cos and Irish central bank Governor Gabriel Makhlouf, who are both due to speak on Thursday and are considered to be among the more dovish members of the ECB Governing Council.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

