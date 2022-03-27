Bonds to Rebound in Australia as Inflation Near Peak, Janus Says

(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s bonds are on the cusp of a turnaround as the global inflation scare looks overdone and elevated yields promise higher income to investors, according to Janus Henderson Group.

Most Read from Bloomberg

This year’s selloff means they are closer to pricing in the top of the central bank’s interest-rate cycle, boosting prospects for a recovery as the current rout loses steam, said Jay Sivapalan, head of the firm’s Australian fixed-interest team in Sydney, which oversees more than A$15 billion ($11.3 billion).

“We’re inside of 50 basis points of topping out in the near term for Australian yields,” Sivapalan said in an interview last week. “From a portfolio perspective, these are the opportunities we’re desperately waiting for, because they create the opportunities to effectively ride the yields back down.”

Global bond markets have suffered record losses this year as soaring commodity prices fueled inflation and added to the prospect of aggressive central-bank rate hikes. A global index of government debt has tumbled about 7% this quarter, the worst start to a year in Bloomberg data starting in 1992. Still, with yields at multi-year highs and signs a lot of the tightening is now priced in, there are some reasons to start turning positive.

Janus Henderson’s Australian Fixed Interest Fund fund lost 5.9% in the 12 months to last Thursday, about the same as the performance of the Bloomberg AusBond Composite Index.

Inflation Situation

Inflation has surged since the pandemic disrupted global supply chains, but it’s too early to say it will remain elevated, according to Sivapalan. The current fear of rising prices may end up being like excessive optimism over previous disinflationary drivers -- such as globalization and technology -- which had a smaller impact than earlier envisaged, he said.

Story continues

“Cost pressures borne by companies in some areas seem to be peaking -- ex-energy -- at a time when consumer sentiment has turned and started falling,” he said. “This would suggest that ex-energy cost inflation may be peaking, albeit the energy side could keep overall headline inflation elevated a little longer.”

Australian bonds are likely to outperform Treasuries this year because markets look to be overpricing the pace of central bank hikes here, Sivapalan said. In the U.S., even the seven or more quarter-point increases traders are betting on may prove too conservative, he said.

The yield on Australia’s 10-year bonds has risen 111 basis points to 2.78% in 2022, while that on similar-maturity Treasuries has climbed 96 basis points to 2.47%.

Traders in the U.S. are mostly pricing in a rapid move from the Federal Reserve to take its target to a long-term neutral rate at something like 2.5%, according to Sivapalan. Meanwhile, investors are overestimating the Reserve Bank of Australia’s neutral rate by failing to account for the large household debt that’s been built up as the central bank kept lowering its benchmark in the pre-Covid era, he said.

“The first hundred basis points of tightening in Australia can come very quickly, in fact, we could be done by Christmas on that,” he said. “Then, the RBA probably needs to take some feedback from the economy.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.