Bonds’ Rough Ride Nears End as Fed Risks Recession: MLIV Pulse

Bonds’ Rough Ride Nears End as Fed Risks Recession: MLIV Pulse
Liz Capo McCormick
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Investors are skeptical that the Federal Reserve can tame the worst inflation in four decades without driving the economy into a recession.

Most Read from Bloomberg

That’s bad news for Americans, who face the prospect of a downturn as their bills for food, rent and fuel swell. But to bond investors hit by deep losses this year, it may mean any further pain will be short-lived, as a recession will spark the US central bank to cut rates next year. That’s according to the results of the latest MLIV Pulse survey.

Over 60% of 1,343 respondents in the survey said there’s a low or zero probability that the US central bank can rein in consumer-price pressures without causing an economic contraction. The survey was conducted July 18-22 and included retail and professional investors.

“Whether the Fed can successfully tackle inflation is uncertain because it’s a very challenging task,” said Tracy Chen, a portfolio manager at Brandywine Global Investment Management. “I don’t think the Fed will ignore the rising recession risk, but at the same time they are focused on inflation. So I’m still bearish on Treasuries -- but we are probably in the eighth inning on the upper limit for yields.”

Around two-thirds of MLIV Pulse respondents expect the 10-year Treasury yield to peak over the next nine months at below 3.7%. A move to the top of that zone of course would be rough for bond bulls, as the yield traded around 2.81% as of 7:48 a.m. on Monday in New York. Yet that expected peak yield isn’t too far from the 3.5% high seen in June, so overall losses wouldn’t be much worse than what was felt last month.

The rapid repricing in financial markets this year as the Fed pulled back its pandemic-era stimulus caused the 10-year yield to roughly double from March through mid-June. That pushed a broad gauge of Treasuries to a loss of nearly 12% by June 14, more than triple the record decline in 2009, according to Bloomberg data going back to 1973.

But the bond market has since rebounded, with yields dropping sharply on Friday after data showing a contraction in US business activity for the first time since 2020. Overall, yields have pulled back in recent week on speculation that tightening financial conditions are slowing growth. That would ultimately cause the Fed to halt its tightening and go on to loosen monetary policy next year. Such views were reflected in the MLIV survey, which found that most think the Fed will begin cutting rates in 2023.

Before then, a majority of those surveyed doubt the Fed will step up the size of its rate increases, despite some speculation it would opt for a full-percentage-point bump as soon as at the July 27 meeting. Most expect the Fed to keep a maximum speed of 75-basis-points per meeting, in line with the June increase that pushed its benchmark target rate to a range of 1.50-1.75%.

The funds rate will peak at 4% or less, in line with the range in Fed officials’ quarterly forecasts, a majority of the survey’s respondents said. Some 26% of investors went for more than 4%. And at the low end of the range, about 8% said it would be 3%.

Yet, inflation is expected to remain elevated: More than 50% of the survey respondents see the Fed’s rate below inflation when it peaks. That shows anticipation that the Fed would tolerate higher-than-usual inflation rather than continuing to raise rates during a recession.

“The Fed will get the funds rate to 4% in March and that will create enough drag to gross domestic product to put the economy into a recession” by the second half of 2023, said Aneta Markowska, chief US economist at Jefferies LLC. “Inflation will still be close to 4% at that point but they will stop.”

The uncertainty about the Fed’s path has fueled historic price swings in the Treasury market this year as investors raced to price in the latest economic developments. That’s been worsened by forces beyond the Fed’s control, such as supply-chain bottlenecks, China’s zero-Covid policy and rising energy costs connected to the Russian war in Ukraine.

The survey does little to indicate that such volatility will fade: Nearly 20% of respondents saw 10-year yields peaking in the next nine months at the extreme ends -- at as low as 2.9% or at more than 4.1%.

“The real question is how much does reality actually deviate going forward from the beliefs that markets have now,” said Mark Freeman, chief investment officer at Socorro Asset Management LP. “There’s a growing belief maybe inflation peaked, but the problem is inflation doesn’t move in straight line. And underlying inflationary trends will persist until the Fed actually engineers a less-tight labor market.”

BMO Capital Markets’ Margaret Kerins and Bloomberg’s Ed Harrison will take your questions in our live blog, MLIV Pulse Q&A: How Far Will Fed Go? Tune in on July 26 at 10 a.m. New York time, and send advance questions to TOPLive@bloomberg.net.

Subscribe to MLIV surveys at NSUB MLIVPULSE. View full survey results here.

(Updates Treasury yields in fifth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • India's Zomato plunges to record low as share lock-in period ends

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Shares of Indian food delivery company Zomato fell more than 14% to a record low on Monday, as a one-year share lock-in period for promoters, employees and other investors expired following the 2021 listing. Zomato made a stellar debut on July 23, 2021 in the Mumbai market, but its shares have lost more than 60% of their value since then on concerns about valuations and as global growth stocks cratered. "Investors are concerned about the sell-off through employees and promoters," said Prashanth Tapse, vice president of research at Mehta Equities.

  • The 60/40 Strategy Will Make a Comeback, Morgan Stanley Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The classic 60/40 portfolio, where investments are split 60% in stocks and 40% in bonds, is merely resting and isn’t dead, Morgan Stanley’s chief cross-asset strategist said, after the strategy had its deepest first-half dive since 1988.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Fed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Re

  • Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Disagree on Outlook for Fed’s Pivot

    (Bloomberg) -- Top Wall Street strategists disagree over the impact of weaker economic data on the Federal Reserve’s policy outlook and what it’ll mean for stocks.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Fed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Property Crisis Burns Middle Class Stuck With Huge LoansWhile

  • China regulator denies report on data strategy to avoid U.S. delistings

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China's securities regulator on Monday denied a media report that said Beijing planned to sort U.S.-listed Chinese companies based on the sensitivity of the data they hold in an attempt to stop U.S. regulators from delisting hundreds of firms. The three-tier system aims to bring Chinese companies into compliance with U.S. rules that would require public companies to let regulators inspect their audit files, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) "has not studied" a three-tier classification of companies, it said in a statement.

  • Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Facebook Enter the Scene

    Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Meta publish their quarterly results, which should give an idea of the health of the economy.

  • Kuehne + Nagel's quarterly earnings rise despite volatile supply chains

    Net profit in the April-June period came in at 796 million Swiss francs ($827 million), up from 446 million a year ago, while operating profit (EBIT) landed 78% higher at 1.08 billion francs. The group said it was able to reschedule cargo delivered via air traffic after the closure of Russian airspace and the lockdown in Shanghai. As a big freight forwarding player that operates in many geographies and combines air and sea freight, Kuehne & Nagel benefits from the increasing market turmoil amid supply chain snags, airspace closure following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and obstacles to sea shipments during China's recurring COVID-19 lockdowns.

  • The U.S. housing market has gone cold

    Low financing costs, excess savings, and a demand for more space during the pandemic fueled a frenzy in the housing market that sent home prices surging.

  • The Yale historian who predicted Trump’s fascist turn foresees Putin’s failure in Ukraine: ‘You pretend to win a war and we pretend to show enthusiasm’

    Russia's 'doom propaganda' is serving as 'rhetorical preparation for a power struggle after Putin falls,' he wrote.

  • A new bull market in stocks won't get the green light until these 3 things happen, Bank of America says

    "Don't think Wall St unwinds financial excesses of past 13 years with a 6-month garden variety bear market," Bank of America said.

  • Philippines Tycoon, Duterte’s Ally’s Stocks Tumble on Default Notice From Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock shares controlled by Philippine businessman Dennis Uy slumped after one of his company’s units received a default notice from a consortium of banks, threatening further losses to an already struggling market.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Fed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChin

  • Fox News anchor Bret Baier slams Trump, saying January 6 hearings made him look 'horrific'

    Baier — not a Trump loyalist — said the former president's inaction as an insurrection struck the US Capitol could do him real damage.

  • Trump Peeved He Couldn’t Give Himself the Medal of Honor: ‘They Wouldn’t Let Me Do It’ (Video)

    After he flew to Iraq, the former president thought he was worthy of the honor awarded to servicemen who risk their lives during military operations

  • Josh Hawley responds to video-turned-meme of him running away from a pro-Trump mob on January 6 saying he won't run from feud with 'liberals'

    "And I am not backing down. I'm not gonna apologize, I'm not gonna cower, I'm not gonna run from you," Hawley said during a TPUSA speech.

  • Supremely out of order: Supreme Court order on ICE guidelines violates tradition

    In the span of a month, the Supreme Court overturned a half-century-old abortion right, knocked down a century-old New York concealed firearm carry law, made it much harder to hold law enforcement accountable for constitutional violations, frustrated the EPA’s ability to regulate emissions and eroded the wall between church and state, a series of activist rulings in the name of constitutional ...

  • Tesla’s Bitcoin dump leaves accountants puzzled: report

    Tesla’s announcement to convert bulk of its Bitcoin holdings to fiat currency has opened a Pandora’s box for accountants, a Bloomberg report said. See related article: Bitcoin falls as Tesla announces it sold 75% of BTC holdings Fast facts Based on Tesla’s letter to shareholders, the sale of Bitcoin added US$936 million in cash to […]

  • Prediction: These Will Be the 3 Largest Stocks by 2040

    The club of stocks with market caps above $1 trillion is highly exclusive. Its productivity tool suite -- Word, Excel, Outlook, Teams, Powerpoint -- is entrenched in the day-to-day of businesses, students, families, and most people who regularly use computers.

  • My Top High-Yield Dividend Stock for the Second Half of 2022 (and It's Not Even Close)

    A prime example is Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI), which has a dividend yield of 6.7% and is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in the U.S. Here's why Kinder Morgan is the ideal high-yield dividend stock for the second half of 2022 and beyond. The 2014 and 2015 oil and gas crash took a sledgehammer to Kinder Morgan's bottom line and forced the company to cut its dividend by 75% to protect its balance sheet.

  • How Millionaires Invest During a Bear Market: Learn What the Rich Do

    We are in a bear market. A bear market is defined as one in which a broad market index (such as the S&P 500) declines by 20% or more over at least a two-month period. CBS News reported in mid-June...

  • Tilray Brands Stock Could Go Parabolic Soon

    Ever since the legalization of recreational cannabis for adults in Canada nearly four years ago, I've maintained my stance that the marijuana stock market would ultimately be characterized by a select handful of big winners and scores of losers. What's important to understand is that the global cannabis market is slowly marching toward a couple of key inflection points within the next two years. My view is that Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) arguably has the best shot within its immediate peer group of benefiting from the market's rapidly changing dynamics.

  • Crypto: Billionaire Mark Cuban Warns of a Powerful Player

    The regulator has announced that nine cryptocurrencies listed on the Coinbase exchange, the most popular platform in the United States, are unregistered securities. A security is, according to the SEC, "an investment of money, in a common enterprise, with a reasonable expectation of profit derived from the efforts of others." The announcement came as the SEC and the Department of Justice filed charges against former Coinbase product manager Ishan Wahi and two others, accusing them of running an insider-trading scheme that earned them more than $1.1 million.