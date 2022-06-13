Bonds set at $1 million each for 3 men charged in beating death of Ethan Liming, 17

Ethan Liming

The three men charged in the beating death of 17-year-old Ethan Liming at the I Promise school in Akron earlier this month made their initial court appearances Monday morning.

Deshawn Stafford Jr., 20, Tyler Stafford, 19, and Donovan Jones, 21, all of Akron, face charges of felonious assault and murder in Akron Municipal Court.

Jones, who faces an additional charge of disrupting public service, was the first to appear via video arraignment from the jail.

In court, an attorney said Jones has worked at a warehouse for 2½ years and has a child on the way.

Jones asked for a $500,000 bond but Judge James Kimbler set his bond a $1 million.

Deshawn Stafford was the second to appear.

An attorney said Deshawn, along with his brother and a cousin, were playing basketball on the outside court at the school when a car pulled up and pointed what appeared to be automatic weapons and opened fire.

In the midst of the confusion and ensuing confrontation, the attorney said, Liming was punched and fell back and struck his head on the pavement and died.

"This is a tragedy," the attorney said.

Deshawn Stafford's bond was also set at $1 million.

His brother, Tyler Stafford, was the last to appear and after he pleaded not guilty, Kimbler also set his bond at $1 million.

The three men were apprehended over the weekend by Akron police and the U.S. Marshal's northern Ohio task force.

The case stems from a violent incident June 2 on the grounds of the I Promise School on West Market Street.

Police say Liming and three of his friends went to the school and apparently shot toy water gel guns at four people playing basketball on the school's outdoor basketball courts at night.

Jennifer and Bill Liming visit a memorial at Firestone High School on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Akron honoring their son Ethan, who was beaten to death on the I Promise basketball courts last week.

Liming was an incoming senior at Firestone Community Learning Center who played on the school's football and baseball teams.

Liming's funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Montrose Zion United Methodist Church. Calling hours will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday.

