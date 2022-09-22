Bonds set for 2 arrested in Middletown dismemberment case

Sep. 22—WARREN COUNTY — Middletown police have made two arrests in a homicide that happened Monday night on Stone Path Drive.

A man walked into the police department lobby Tuesday and stated he had dismembered a body, said Sgt. Earl Nelson. Officers responded to the residence in the 5600 block of Stone Path for a welfare check and found blood and the victim, a male. The body was found on the first floor of the house.

Bonnie Marie Vaughn fled the scene, but was located, arrested and charged with murder, according to Middletown police. John Havens is charged with tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse.

Vaughn was found at a gas station at the corner of Dixie Highway and Coles Road. Police boxed in her vehicle and took her into custody.

A $1 million bond was set today for Vaughn during arraignment in Middletown Municipal Court. Judge James Sherron set Havens' bond at $15,000.

The alleged crimes happened in Warren County, so the cases will go to common pleas court there.

Vaughn, 59, told police she shot and killed her husband, Jeffrey Fellman, 55, on Monday in the garage of the house, according to court documents. Late Wednesday, the Warren County Coroner's Office released the name and age of the victim.

Acting Middletown Police Chief Eric Crank said detectives are still trying to determine if Vaughn and Fellman were actually married, but "they were in a domestic relationship."

Crank said officers have answered domestic disturbance calls at the residence in the past involving Vaughn and Fellman. He confirmed casing were found at the scene.

"This is one of those shocking crimes that occurs that is very rare," Crank said. It is the third homicide in the city this year.

During questioning by detectives, Havens said Vaughn picked him up on Tuesday and asked him if he would help her dispose of a body. When he got to the Stone Path residence, he found Fellman's body in the garage, according to court documents.

Havens, 33, said he dismembered the body using a hand saw from the garage, according to the court document.

Warren County Coroner Dr. Russell Uptegrove said an autopsy will be performed Thursday. The body was originally taken to the Butler County Coroner's Office, but officials determined the residence is in Warren County and the body was transported to Uptegrove's jurisdiction.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call 911 or (513) 425-7700 or detective Brook McDonald at (513) 425-7745.