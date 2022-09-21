Bonds set for 2 arrested in Middletown dismemberment case

Sep. 21—WARREN COUNTY — Middletown police have made two arrests in a homicide that happened Monday night on Stone Path Drive.

A man walked into the police department lobby Tuesday and stated he had dismembered a body, said Sgt. Earl Nelson. Officers responded to the residence in the 5600 block of Stone Path for a welfare check and found blood and the victim, a male. The body was found on the first floor of the house.

Bonnie Marie Vaughn fled the scene, but was located, arrested and charged with murder, according to Middletown police. John Havens is charged with tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse.

A $1 million bond was set today for Vaughn during arraignment in Middletown Municipal Court. Judge James Sherron set Havens' bond at $15,000.

The alleged crimes happened in Warren County, so the cases will go to common pleas court in that county.

Vaughn, 59, told police she shot and killed her husband, Jeffrey Fellman, on Monday in the garage of the house, according to court documents.

During questioning by detectives, Havens said Vaughn picked him up on Tuesday and asked him if he would help her dispose of a body. When he got to the Stone Path residence, he found Fellman's body in the garage, according to court documents.

Havens, 33, said he dismembered the body using a hand saw from the garage, according to the court document.

Warren County Coroner Dr. Russell Uptegrove said an autopsy will be performed Thursday. The body was originally taken to the Butler County Coroner's Office, but officials determined the residence is in Warren County and the body was transported to Uptegrove's jurisdiction.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call 911 or (513) 425-7700 or detective Brook McDonald at (513) 425-7745.