Bonds set on former Burleson educators accused of assault

Nov. 29—Bond has been set on two former educators accused of using improper restraints on students in a developmental learning class.

Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 Judge Pat Jacobs on Wednesday set bond at $5,400 on Holly Mishelle Monroe, 50, of Crowley or $1,800 each on three counts of assault against elderly or disabled individuals.

Jacobs on Thursday set the same bond for the same three charges against Jeanna Fair Mangus, 37, of Mansfield.

Both previously worked at Norwood Environmental Science Academy, a Burleson ISD elementary school. Mangus worked as a teacher and Monroe as a paraprofessional.

Burleson police investigated the accusations and arrested both women on Wednesday.

Norwood Principal Candice Cook sent a message to parents that Mangus and Monroe were no longer employed by the district. Cook, in the same message, said she became aware of improper restraints being used on students behind closed doors on Sept. 30.

Cook said both were removed from the classroom at that time and that district officials, parents of students in the classroom and law enforcement officials were notified.

Cook wrote that she could not discuss details of the students involved "due to federal privacy laws" but added that the safety and welfare of the children are "top priority."

Cook added that Norwood staff are trained to use Crisis Prevention Institute restraint techniques only in cases where it is necessary to do so to protect a child but went on to say that Mangus and Monroe did not use CPI techniques even though they had been trained to do so.

Mangus and Monroe have since been released on bond.