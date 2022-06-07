Bonds slide, yen dumped as interest rate hikes loom

A man wearing a protective mask, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, walks past an electronic board displaying graphs (top) of Nikkei index outside a brokerage in Tokyo
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tom Westbrook
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Boris Johnson
    Boris Johnson
    Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

By Tom Westbrook

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Asia's stock markets edged lower on Tuesday, the yen hit a 20-year low and bond markets wavered as investors nervously awaited U.S. inflation figures and central bank meetings in Australia, Europe and, next week, in the United States.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson survived a no-confidence vote among his Conservative Party's lawmakers on Monday, but gilts and Treasuries nursed losses from selling that began as talk of a move to replace him gathered steam through London and New York trade.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose 9.9 basis points (bps) overnight and hit 3.0580% early in the Asia session. The move has pulled the dollar higher and poured cold water on initial optimism about China's emergence from COVID lockdowns. [US/]

The dollar added another 0.6% against the yen on Tuesday to touch 132.75, its highest since 2002, as the Bank of Japan is a standout laggard while the rest of the world moves to try and hit inflation hard with interest rate hikes. [FRX/]

Ten-year gilt yields rose as far as 10.2 bps to a seven-year high of 2.256% on Monday. [GBP/]

"The train of thought appears to be that ... any path to an earlier (British) election could lead to more fiscal measures out of the UK," said NatWest Markets strategist John Briggs.

"This in turn has higher inflation risks," he said, while across the Atlantic "the market feel is one of back to 'where does this stop'" as the 10-year Treasury yields topped 3%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.8% as Hong Kong's market pared back some of Monday's gains. Japan's Nikkei inched up 0.3%. [.T]

Beijing is easing COVID curbs and on Monday the Wall Street Journal reported that a cybersecurity probe of ride-hailing giant Didi would end shortly, triggering a wave of short covering across the internet sector.

"Even what ought to have been resounding China relief, driven by easing regulatory risks and COVID restrictions, is set to be paralysed by the risks of liquidity withdrawal and risk re-pricing shocks," said Mizuho economist Vishnu Varathan.

WAVE OF HIKES?

Later on Tuesday Australia's central bank meets to set interest rates, with traders sure of a hike of at least 25 basis points (bps).

Markets are pricing about a 3/4 chance of a 40 bp hike that would bring the cash rate to 0.75%, and analysts think a rise of that magnitude could bring the Aussie dollar with it.

"A consensus hike of 25 bps would probably see the AUD slip slightly," said ING's Asia research head, Rob Carnell.

Fear that a hot U.S. inflation reading on Wednesday will lock in even more Federal Reserve interest rate rises beyond next week's expected 50 bps hike kept the U.S. dollar on the front foot in the meantime.

The Australian dollar wobbled 0.4% lower to $0.7169 in morning trade against.

The euro was pushed 0.2% lower and below its 50-day moving average to $1.0677, but kept from further losses by nerves about the possibility of a rate hike or hawkish tone from the European Central Bank, which meets on Thursday.

The yen was friendless after Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda stayed dovish on Tuesday, promising support for the economy and easy monetary policy even as prices start to rise.

Crude oil was firm and Brent futures held at $120 a barrel. [O/R]

The rise in U.S yields weighed on gold, which dipped a fraction to $1,839 an ounce. Investors' nervous mood also clipped cryptocurrencies and bitcoin was last down about 5%, just below $30,000.

(Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Argentina Pushes Bill to Tax ‘Unexpected’ Profits Amid Disputes

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentina President Alberto Fernandez unveiled legislation on Monday to slap a 15% tax on companies’ extraordinary profits, a move seen as appeasing the most radical left-wing members of his divided coalition even at the risk of irritating business.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealStocks Rise as Higher Yields Keep Check on Rally: Markets WrapApple Unveils Biggest MacBook A

  • Asia Stocks Mixed Amid Treasury Slide; Yen Sinks: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia were mixed Tuesday in choppy trading as investors assessed the impact of a jump in Treasury yields on the outlook for earnings and the economy. The yen sank to a 20-year low. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealStocks Rise as Higher Yields Keep Check on Rally: Markets WrapApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, Acc

  • Dollar extends 20-year high vs yen amid inflation jitters; Aussie slips before RBA

    The dollar continued its overnight rally into Asian trading hours on Tuesday, hitting fresh two-decade highs versus the yen, as worries about persistent inflation pushed up U.S. bond yields. It crept up, too, versus the Australian dollar, with the market split on whether the country's central bank will hike Australia's key interest rate later in the day by a quarter point or opt for something bigger. The dollar pushed as high as 132.305 yen on Tuesday - a level not seen since April 2002 - buoyed by the 10-year Treasury yield's rise to 3.05% for the first time in nearly four weeks.

  • Initiative launched to rank corporate climate claims using carbon offsets

    A consultation for a global standard to assess companies' claims about progress towards internal climate targets and their use of carbon offset credits launched on Tuesday, seeking to bring transparency to an unregulated market. Many global companies such as Shell and Easyjet have set net zero emission targets, saying they would need to buy or generate carbon credits to offset residual greenhouse gases. The Claims Code of Practice launched by the Voluntary Carbon Markets Integrity Initiative (VCMI), backed by the British government, seeks to help investors establish whether claims made by companies using carbon offsets are credible.

  • Lettuce Shortage Forces KFC to Put Cabbage in Their Burgers

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s facing a lettuce shortage that’s led to soaring prices and even spurred fast food giant KFC to put cabbage in its burgers.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealStocks Rise as Higher Yields Keep Check on Rally: Markets WrapApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesThe

  • Singapore Eyes More Listings as China Firms Hedge Political Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore Exchange Ltd., which has seen stock listings dwindle over the years, is betting on a reversal in fortunes as companies in China look to hedge political risks and Southeast Asia’s unicorns seek to tap the market, according to a top executive. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealStocks Rise as Higher Yields Keep Check on Rally: Markets WrapApple Unveils Biggest MacBoo

  • Banks, commodity stocks lift European shares as markets await ECB meet

    (Reuters) -European shares rose on Monday, helped by banks and commodity-linked stocks, as investors kept an eye out for U.S. inflation data and details from a European Central Bank meeting later this week. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.9%, after posting a loss of nearly 1% last week on concerns about economic growth amid rising prices and bets of monetary policy tightening by major central banks. Banks, which typically appreciate in a high interest rate environment, rose 1.7%.

  • Oil prices edge higher on relaxed China COVID curbs, tight supplies

    Oil prices inched higher on Tuesday on expected demand recovery in China as it relaxed tough COVID curbs and doubts a higher output target by OPEC+ producers would ease tight supply. Brent crude futures were up 19 cents, or 0.2%, at $119.70 barrel at 0050 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 25 cents, or 0.2%, at $118.75 a barrel.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, , we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Snap Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Oil Shock Devastates Poorer Nations as Shortages, Protests Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Developing nations are suffering the biggest hit from this year’s oil shock. Many are dependent on imported fuel and are being crushed by a combination of high international prices, weak currencies and competition from rich nations whose economies are rebounding from the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealStocks Rise as Higher Yields Keep Check on Rally: Markets Wra

  • Boris Johnson survives no-confidence vote

    U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson narrowly survived a vote of no-confidence by his own Conservative Party. At the core of many people's frustration is the so-called "partygate" scandal, in which he and staff held drinking gatherings during the COVID-19 lockdown. Ramy Inocencio reports.

  • Few Market Signs Show a Recession Expected, Deutsche Bank Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Some prominent Wall Street figures have warned recently that the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes could drive the US economy into a recession. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealStocks Rise as Higher Yields Keep Check on Rally: Markets WrapApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price Rise

  • Famine risk rises in Somalia as rains fail, food prices soar - U.N

    Nearly a quarter of a million people are facing starvation in Somalia as a drought worsens and global food prices hover near record highs, United Nations agencies said on Monday. The agencies said a fourth consecutive rainy season had failed in the Horn of Africa country and meteorologists were warning of another below-average rainy season later this year as the world's climate becomes more erratic. At the same time, world food prices are close to record highs hit in March as the Russia-Ukraine war roils markets for staple grains and edible oils.

  • Factbox - Apple's next-gen CarPlay with widgets, greater integration

    CarPlay will support multiple screens on cars irrespective of size and layout and will be able to show information including weather and navigation, according to images posted during a presentation. Apple gave a long list of carmakers that could endorse the program. Among the prominent names are Ford Motor Co, Renault SA, Mercedes Benz, Volvo, Honda Motor Co and Jaguar Land Rover.

  • Pound Holds Gains as Boris Johnson Wins Leadership Vote

    (Bloomberg) -- The pound held gains after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson survived a vote on his leadership of the ruling Conservative Party, even as the rebellion raises uncertainty over his position. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealStocks Rise as Higher Yields Keep Check on Rally: Markets WrapApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, Accord

  • Justice Department seizing Russian oligarch's massive private jet

    The Justice Department is moving to seize aircraft belonging to billionaire Russian oil magnate Roman Abramovich, including his massive Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

  • Northrop Grumman Testing B-21 Raider As NOC Stock Enters New Buy Zone

    As Lockheed and Raytheon test resistance, Northrop Grumman tests its new B-21 bomber and NOC stock flies into buy zone.

  • Exclusive-U.S. to let Eni, Repsol ship Venezuela oil to Europe for debt -sources

    HOUSTON/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Italian oil company Eni SpA and Spain's Repsol SA could begin shipping Venezuelan oil to Europe as soon as next month to make up for Russian crude, five people familiar with the matter said, resuming oil-for-debt swaps halted two years ago when Washington stepped up sanctions on Venezuela. The volume of oil Eni and Repsol are expected to receive is not large, one of the people said, and any impact on global oil prices will be modest.

  • China launches astronauts to its space station

    STORY: A Long March-2F rocket transporting the Shenzhou-14, or "Divine Vessel" in Chinese, blasted off from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 10:44 a.m. local time (0244 GMT), a live broadcast by state television showed.Construction of the space station began last year with the launch of the first and largest of its three modules - Tianhe - the living quarters of visiting astronauts. The modules Wentian and Mengtian are to be launched in July and October, respectively, docking with Tianhe to form a T-shaped structure.Shenzhou-14 mission commander Chen Dong, 43, and team mates Liu Yang, 43, and Cai Xuzhe, 46, all from China's second cohort of astronauts, will live and work on the space station for six months before returning to Earth in December with the arrival of the Shenzhou-15 crew.

  • Wells Fargo pauses diverse slate hiring policy after reports of fake job interviews

    The bank also plans to conduct a review of its diverse slate guidelines, Chief Executive Officer Charles Scharf told staff on Monday, according to a memo seen by Reuters. "Since The New York Times published a story last month about diverse job candidate slates at Wells Fargo, I've had the opportunity to hear from many of you," Scharf said, talking about the bank's staff. The New York Times reported last month that a former employee in the bank's wealth management business had complained that he was forced by his bosses to interview people for jobs that had already been promised to others, just to meet the diverse slate requirement.